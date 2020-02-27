Simon Busuttil praises European Parliament, says Maltese political mentality is confrontational

In his last interview before the former Nationalist Party leader leaves to take up his new role as Secretary General of the EPP Group in Brussels, Simon Busuttil praised the “civilised” European Parliament and opined that, conversely, Malta’s mentality is one of confrontation.

“In Malta, because we only have two parties, the winner takes it all, and no one ever cedes anything. The mentality in Malta is one of confrontation,” he said but praised the European Parliament and insisted that more compromise is required in order for one to achieve his ends.

Questioned by show host Saviour Balzan as to his personal relationship with former Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat during their time in Brussels, Busuttil said that it was never among the best, but stressed that, even in later years, his problems with Muscat have never been on a personal level, but on a political one.

“I have nothing against Joseph Muscat personally, and I have, nor ever had, any enmity against him. I fought with Joseph on a political level because I disagreed with him on fundamental issues, but not on personal ones,” he insisted.

Speaking on TVM’s Xtra, Busuttil reiterated his claims about the Egrant report.

“When the Egrant report came out, I remained wholly unconvinced” with regard to its conclusions, he stated, adding that nowadays even certain Labour ministers are doubting its veracity.

Busuttil insisted that Muscat should have carried the political responsibility when the Panama Papers scandal broke, implicating both his former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and former minister, Konrad Mizzi.

He argued that, in the political realm, one cannot afford to wait for lengthy court decisions, but that action should have been taken immediately, claiming that failure to do so is what led to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

“Joseph Muscat has blood on his hands because he did not take the immediate action of firing them [Schembri and Mizzi]. If he had done so we would have saved a woman’s life, and our democracy with her”.

In a wide-ranging interview looking back on his career so far, the former Nationalist Party leader recalled how his interest in politics began in the first place, noting that it stems from Labour government policies back in the 1980s that led to the closure of St Aloysius College, which he then attended.

“That was an episode which had an impact on my life since it not only introduced the idea of politics to me, but also how it connects to the people,” Busuttil said.

Busuttil noted that his next foray into politics came when he was chosen to become the public face of MEUSAC – the agency responsible for explaining the European Union’s stance on multiple issues – in the midst of the campaign for Malta’s entry into the European Union.

Commenting on the state of the Nationalist Party when he returned from Brussels to take up the role of deputy leader, Busuttil admitted that, although he still believes they were the better option, “it was clear that it was a party headed for the opposition”.

“It was clear where things were going, but I felt that my duty at the time was to help the Nationalist Party, and when they called, I answered”.

Busuttil noted that he quickly realised the dire straits which the party was in, especially on the financial front, but said that he immediately started working to solve them, instead of trying to pin the blame for this state of affairs on anyone else.

The former leader also argued that the financial state of the party is actually evidence for its lack of corruption when in government, observing that “the financial problems of the Nationalist Party are proof of how clean it was when in government, since if we had wanted to cheat, we would have done it then.”

Asked by Balzan as to why he did not manage to woo voters to him in the 2017 election, Busuttil said that “there was not enough time for me to persuade the people that what I was saying about the Panama papers was truly that fundamental”, before alleging that the Labour Party also “bought voters” to get their victory.

“A thousand jobs in Gozo, half the army was given a promotion, and hundreds of jobs were created at WasteServ,” Busuttil said when pushed by Balzan as to what he meant when he said that the Labour Party “bought” votes.

Busuttil also spoke of his shock at hearing of the assassination of Caruana Galizia, stating that “this was a fatal attack on our democracy.”

“After Daphne was murdered, I became solely focused on the fight against corruption, and on the fight to achieve justice for Daphne,” he said, adding that he felt a great degree of shock and anger when he discovered that the two issues were directly connected.

“I never foresaw this, but I was not surprised, merely shocked.”

Busuttil concluded by spilling his thoughts on the new Prime Minister Robert Abela, noting that he too must be judged by the way he handles the Caruana Galizia investigation, and that no one would take him seriously unless he shows that he is capable of carrying out justice by taking Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, and Joseph Muscat to court.

“In my new role, I will ensure that Europe will continue to look into the actions of Robert Abela to see if this person, who is already claiming that this is a normal country when you have so much corruption running around, is serious or not,” he said.