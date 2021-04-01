[WATCH] Education will be prioritised in the removal of COVID measures, Prime Minister says

Malta’s strategy out of lockdown will see a gradual removal of restrictions with education given priority, the Prime Minister said.

Interviewed on TVM's Xtra by Saviour Balzan, Robert Abela spoke about COVID-19, corruption scandals, and whether the Labour Party has become too neoliberal over the past eight years in government.

On COVID-19, he said that Malta's reopening will be done in a gradual way and with the advice of the health authorities.

Abela insisted that business owners have been crucial in providing jobs throughout the pandemic, and that they shouldn't be branded negatively in public discourse.

“This is a pro-market and pro-business government,” he stated. “Having economic growth means wealth is created and distributed to everyone.”

Abela admitted that the last eight years of government saw some experiencing the benefits of added wealth more than others, but insisted that the Labour Party’s aim is to ensure that those who have not experienced this wealth can be supported and pushed up the economic ladder.

“You can’t have wealth remain in the business sphere, it has to be distributed.”

The fight against corruption

In line with this, Abela wanted to reassure the private sector that the fight against corruption will not lead to a witch-hunt across businesses, as the recent charges brought against Nexia BT sent a sour taste among financial services providers.

“The demarcation line is clear – we strengthened institutions to combat organised crime, and we’ll continue incentivising companies to invest – they've been crucial in providing jobs.”

On Electrogas, Abela stated that the project brought about a better quality of air, and in turn, a higher quality of life, together with cheaper electricity bills. “Let’s not attack projects that have brought about a better quality of life.”

Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri were heavily embroiled in Electrogas controversies, but the Prime Minister insisted that a political decision was taken on them a while ago.

“It’s no longer a matter of political decision – we have institutions for those who were lacking […] The court decides and we bow our head to their decision.”

Presidential pardons

Abela practically ruled out the idea of a presidential pardon for Yorgen Fenech, who is being charged for masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. This was initially suggested by Opposition leader Bernard Grech as an option of last-resort.

The Prime Minister referred to Vincent Muscat, who had secured a plea bargain with police which saw him punished with a 15-year prison sentence for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. However, his guilty plea directly lead to the arrest of three others, brothers Adrian and Robert Agius and Jamie Vella, who were subsequently charged with providing the bomb that proved fatal for Caruana Galizia.

“In that case, more people were arrested. We can’t go in the direction where no one is found guilty in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder […] If we want justice, but it means everyone walks free, then that isn’t justice,” he said.