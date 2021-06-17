Finance Minister in Germany as Malta lobbies hard to avoid FATF grey list

Clyde Caruana says Malta has carried out all recommendations by Moneyval and does not deserve to be grey-listed in comments before departing for Germany on Thursday.

The Finance Minister's visit in Germany is part of efforts by the Maltese government to convince members of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) not to grey-list the country after having passed the Moneyval test earlier this year.

In comments with TVM's Xtra, which will be broadcast tonight, Caruana suggested that indications received from certain countries, which he refused to name, were that Malta could indeed be grey-listed. The international body is expected to make its decision on 23 June.

“These countries want to set an example by using Malta. This differs from the opinion of the majority of countries which have reacted positively to the changes we have carried out,” Caruana said. “Common sense says that if Malta passed the Moneyval test, it would be able to pass the FATF’s evaluation.”

On Tuesday, Malta endured a review of its anti-money laundering rules and protocols by the FATF after tough weeks of questioning by international assessors. However, it seems that the positive outcome of the Moneyval test was not enough to sway the opinions of some countries.

It is understood that Malta has faced resistance from the US, the UK and Germany at the FATF, where the final verdict is made.

