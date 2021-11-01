Labour Party remains non-committal on type of electoral reform

The Labour Party remains non-committal on the type of electoral reform it wants with Ramona Attard insisting the public debate has to happen without imposition.

“We have to allow the debate to happen without dictating the direction,” Attard, who is president of the PL, said on Monday on Xtra.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has spoken on the need for electoral reform but has not fleshed out the details.

Attard was non-committal on the type and extent of the reform, insisting a public debate has to happen. She was responding to ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo, who welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment but questioned the timing of the proposal on the eve of an election.

Cacopardo noted that electoral reform was not a new idea but has never been brought to fruition.

Nationalist Party general secretary Michael Piccinino, who was on the programme, said the party was in favour of a debate on electoral reform but this had to be open to the rest of society.

Asked about the major parties’ preparedness for the election, Piccinino said he will continue running after new candidates until the very last moment.

He said the PN is prepared for a general election and will use the breathing space of a few months to bolster its financial war chest.

Attard said the PL will have a mixed candidature that includes experienced politicians and new faces. She added that the LEAD programme set up by the party to train women politicians will ensure the PL will have a strong female candidature.