Abela’s no bad governance claim ‘was a comedy show’, Ryan Callus says

Robert Abela’s two-year anniversary commemoration was a “comedy show”, Ryan Callus said after the Prime Minister claimed there was no incidence of bad governance on his watch.

“I counted 12 cases of bad governance,” the Nationalist MP said in a debate with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia on Abela’s legacy on TVM News Plus’ Xtra.

Callus listed various cases, including those involving Ian Castaldi Paris and his unexplained wealth, Rosianne Cutajar and her gift from Yorgen Fenech, Justyne Caruana and her ethics breach, Edward Zammit Lewis and his intimate relationship with Yorgen Fenech and the €163,000 work contract given by Chris Fearne to his chief canvasser.

“Robert Abela held a rally but I do not know whether it was a comedy show because he said he did not have one case of bad governance. I counted at least 12 cases of bad governance; the twelve apostles,” Callus said.

When it was pointed out that some of the people mentioned had actually resigned, Callus insisted that Abela did not pass the exam. “Resignations happened when the Prime Minister was with his back against the wall and when he was under pressure from the media, the Opposition and civil society.”

Farrugia rebutted the criticism, insisting that Abela’s administration was characterised by results and tough decisions.

“Robert Abela took the right decisions at the appropriate time. He relinquished power as prime minister with major legal changes and reshuffled his cabinet to introduce new faces,” Farrugia said.

Hitting back at Callus’s 12 apostles remark, Farrugia said it was more appropriate to speak of “high priests who are aloof from the people.”

“Ryan Callus is using the same narrative as that of Simon Busuttil and he should not be surprised if he gets the same electoral result because people want bread and butter issues to be addressed,” Farrugia said.

He said Abela’s legacy included pensions that continued to increase, record low unemployment and economic growth.

“More importantly, the Prime Minister is someone people can trust to live up to his word. He is not one who wakes up in the morning, checks what the trend on Facebook is and decides accordingly,” Farrugia said in a clear jibe at the Opposition’s sudden change of heart on COVID vaccine restrictions on certain establishments.