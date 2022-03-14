Bernard Grech calls out Labour leader’s 'hypocrisy' over criticism of Lawrence Gonzi

Bernard Grech has lashed out at Robert Abela, accusing him of being untrustworthy, dishonest and engaging in fearmongering.

The Nationalist Party leader was in combative mode when interviewed by Saviour Balzan on TVM News Plus’s Xtra on Monday night.

Grech insisted the Prime Minister’s only interest in the election was to achieve a better result than his predecessor, Joseph Muscat.

The PN leader hit out at Abela’s criticism on Sunday of former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, accusing the Labour leader of hypocrisy. “You are attacking Lawrence Gonzi now. But back then when you received €17,000 per month from Lawrence Gonzi, you said nothing.”

The reference was to the lucrative Planning Authority retainer that Abela’s legal office had been awarded under a previous Nationalist administration.

Grech did not relent, adding that Abela could not be trusted to keep his word. “He brought over Miriam Dalli from Brussels and promised her that he will not contest her district but then broke his promise and threw his hat in the same ring.”

The PN leader stuck to the mantra that Abela is a spoilt rich person man who cannot understand ordinary individuals.

“Robert ‘ibeżża’’ (the fearmonger) Abela is only interested in power and resorts to lies,” Grech said hitting out at the Prime Minister for mischaracterising the PN manifesto.

He then took to task the tax refund cheques that started being posted on Monday to thousands of individuals, implying this was a corrupt practice.

“He wants to buy your vote. He values your vote at €100. He is indecent distributing these cheques during an election. Even his predecessor, Joseph Muscat, with all that he did, had the decency to contest an election fairly,” Grech charged.

Grech insisted that people knew where they stood with the PN as he lauded his party’s vision for the future of the country.

“Robert Abela promises you one thing and delivers something different. Our vision is based on straight talk and no beating about the bush,” Grech said.

Commenting on survey findings that still put the PN at a big disadvantage in electoral terms, Grech said he remained committed until the very last day to convince people to vote for the PN because of its vision.

“I ask people who voted PN in the past to go out and pick up their vote because it is important and to those middle of the road voters, it is not true that both parties are the same,” Grech appealed to lukewarm voters, who are undecided or saying they will not vote.

But he also addressed disillusioned Labour voters. “The time has come to put emotions aside for the country’s sake and even for your party’s sake - the party of Dom Mintoff and Joseph Muscat - and vote for the PN because it truly wants to strengthen the country.”