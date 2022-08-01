[WATCH] 'The work has to start now': New PN deputy leader on communicating the party's message

Alex Perici Calascione, the newly-elected PN deputy leader, insisted that the Nationalist Party has an obligation to continue speaking out on corruption scandals.

In an interview on TVM’s XTRA Sajf, Perici Calascione said that while people might be more concerned with bread-and-butter issues, this fact does not exempt the Nationalist Party from speaking about issues like corruption.

“It would be good for those involved to stop having the attention on Montenegro, Electrogas, the hospitals. God forbid we stop talking about these. We would be helping those people who benefitted most.”

But he said that issues like IVF and cost of living go parallel to this. “One doesn’t exclude the other. The obligation of a party in opposition is to oppose what’s wrong.”

Perici Calascione admitted that the Nationalist Party had assumed in the past that the old ways of communicating its message can still apply today.

“I think that [there has been] a number of developments in the way that one should pass its message. The wow element is not just about the person, but the method used by that person today. We should definitely get up to speed here.”

He later said that the problem with communicating one’s message is not just about how it is received but also to whom you’re sending the message, and how that person will best take in the message.

“Today the reality is one that’s changing in Maltese society. If there’s one thing the PN should continue, and maybe it hasn’t done this enough, is to study these changes.”

He said that, by studying societal changes, the party can better adapt its message to its target audience. “But there’s no one magic formula that allows you to do everything. The party needs to listen more, needs to be more inclusive, needs to go out and listen to experts.”

Perici Calascione added that he feels Malta is being exposed to certain things because the Nationalist Party is not in a more efficient position.

“We have an obligation to be more effective. An obligation to grow. An obligation to not wait one day – the work has to start now.”

As part of this strategy to communicate the party message, Perici Calascione said that he believes the tradition of weekly Sunday political speeches must continue.

“With everything that develops in everyday life, every week there’s something to comment on.”

The interview was filmed before Perici Calascione was elected deputy leader of the Nationalist Party