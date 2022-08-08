Valletta boutique hotels receiving complaints from clients over outdoor music

Rules allowing Valletta bars to play music outdoors until 1am are disrupting the business of boutique hotels, a top executive has warned.

AX Group’s Kevin Callus said there is consensus among operators of boutique hotels in Valletta that the rule changes introduced earlier this summer are giving rise to numerous complaints from clients.

“Bars an integral part of the Valletta experience and we have to learn how to live together. The type of tourist who lives in boutique hotels is not the type who will stay late at night partying. They normally go out to dine and return to the hotel at 10:30pm to rest,” Callus said when interviewed on TVM Newsplus’s Xtra Sajf.

He added that hotels have invested in sound minimising measures but in the dead of night music can still be heard.

Government published a legal notice at the start of summer, allowing bars and restaurants in several Valletta streets to play music outdoors until 1am. Previously, they could only play music until 11pm.

Residents have complained over the rule changes, insisting that outdoor music is disturbing their peace.

The legal notice does state that outdoor music after 11pm has to be played ‘moderately’ but this term is not qualified.

Callus said enforcement was important but insisted the term ‘moderate’ was too vague and open to interpretation. “It has to be defined better because as it is it is too vague.”