[WATCH] Planning Authority was instructed to look at local context in planning decisions – minister

A 2020 circular distributed across the Planning Authority had advised the regulator to take into account the local context of planning applications before making decisions, Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

In an interview on TVM News Plus’s Xtra Sajf, Zrinzo Azzopardi said that the Planning Authority was given clear instructions two years ago to look at the overall context of where a project is set to be built when making decisions to approve or reject applications.

The minister said that there are positives to Malta’s planning process, with documents accessible through the PA’s website, while anyone can submit their objections to applications.

Zrinzo Azzopardi added that the PA’s role is not limited to issuing permits and evaluating applications, but stretches to understanding Malta’s development needs more deeply.

He said that a public discussion is needed on the type of development the country wants and needs. “At the same time we need to reflect on the way we carry out developments, and this goes beyond the PA,” he said.

He explained that, even when permits are issued, the way construction projects are carried out could be improved, such as through better building and construction standards.

While acknolwedging the high level of construction underway in contemporary Malta, Zrinzo Azzopardi blamed the 2006 local plans for the overdevelopment.

“After 2006, the construction sector was immensely slow for various economic reasons,” he said. “Only 300 applications a month would be filed with the PA before 2013.”

“From 2013 onwards, we had economic growth that led to more buildings. But these buildings weren’t just built and left standing – these were rented out or sold,” he said.

Zrinzo Azzopardi added that the value of land in Malta has shot up exponentially, and a recent phenomenon has seen even agricultural or non-developable land skyrocket in terms of value.

“Even with arable land, the value of each tumolo has increased enormously,” he remarked.