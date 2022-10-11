[WATCH] Malta's rational voice does not prevent it from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Borg says

Malta has a "rational and reasonable" voice on the world stage but it cannot witness the invasion of another country without condemning such action, Ian Borg said.

The Foreign Minister said what is happening in Ukraine is unacceptable and Malta was doing its part in offering humanitarian aid in line with its constitutional obligations.

Borg was interviewed on TVM's Xtra by Saviour Balzan. “We are participating in discussions on sanctions [against Russia] and implementing them. The EU is united in its condemnation of Russia and we cannot act as if nothing has happened," Borg said.

However, he added that war is not the solution to everything. "I understand that if you are under attack you have to defend yourself and reclaim your territory and there is the EU mechanism to help Ukraine - Malta contirbutes in other ways - but eventually both sides have to find a way how to live side by side when war ends," Borg said.

"Sending tanks and weapons, like some have been advocating, is not the solution to everything but Malta can be play a part to bring the parties together,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Opposition spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami acknowledged that “there is a price to pay if something is done and a bigger price to pay if we let this war be a problem only for the Ukrainians.”

Both Borg and Fenech Adami agreed that their respective parties won’t accept what is happening to the Ukrainians.

“We will continue to support the government as long as it continues to hold these principles,” Fenech Adami said.

Borg said that Malta will join the UN Security Council for a two-year term in January and will chair the council in February as part of the rotation that sees every state holding the presidency for a month.

"Malta will push for peace during its term on the council," he said.