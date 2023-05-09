Charles III has ‘keen interest’ in visiting restored Villa Gwardamangia, queen’s Malta home

Charles III has shown a keen interest in the restoration of Villa Gwardamangia, the fabled stately home where his mother Elizabeth II spent her Malta years in the early 1950s.

Accoring to British High Commissioner to Malta Katherine Ward, Charles – anointed king on 6 May 2023 – has a strong interest in the home that once hosted his parents shortly after their marriage.

The Maltese government had acquired the villa from its private owners shortly before Elizabeth’s death, and is currently renovating the premises to welcome visitors to the abode that hosted the late Queen of England.

Ward said that the King had also expressed his eagerness with President George Vella to visit Villa Gwardamangia once the restoration is complete.

Ward said that in a lengthy conversation with the British sovereign, her posting in Malta had elicited the attention of Charles, noting his fascination with the island. “This, I believe, is testament to the King’s genuine interest in the country.”

Malta has gifted the King a donation to the National Trust in honour of Charles’s links to the organisation, emphasising his commitment to environmental causes.