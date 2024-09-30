If general election was held tomorrow, it would be a tight race: Clyde Caruana

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana stated that if a general election was held tomorrow, the result between the two main political parties would be “very close.”

“I don't believe there would be a gap of 12,000 votes. The parties are much closer to each other than that. Yes, I think that is a possible scenario,” Caruana said on Monday night.

Reacting to Sunday's political survey by MaltaToday during an appearance on TVM's Xtra, Caruana acknowledged that the Labour Party is facing several challenges, which have worsened since the June elections.

On Sunday, MaltaToday reported on how the Nationalist Party has emerged ahead of the Labour Party with a lead of 11,699 votes in the first MaltaToday survey after the June MEP elections.

The survey puts support for the PN at 48.2% and the PL at 43.8% with ADPD securing 4.5% and other parties or independents 3.5%.

The PN’s success comes despite the unpopularity of its leader Bernard Grech, who trails Robert Abela by 16 points on the Trust Barometer.

“My interpretation is that, yes, the Labour Party is facing several challenges... but the solution rests with the government. The people's message has been clear for a while now,” Caruana remarked in response to the survey's results.

He also reiterated that he has repeatedly pointed out the need to address various issues affecting the public.

“As minister, even when it wasn’t what people wanted to hear, I repeatedly pointed out that there are certain issues causing public dissatisfaction,” he said.