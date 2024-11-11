Robert Abela is fulfilling the 'devil’s pact', Grech says on corruption concerns

Prime Minister Robert Abela is fulfilling the “devil’s pact” Opposition leader Bernard Grech said when questioned whether corruption is a concern for people.

“Corruption has infiltrated every branch of government. Abela himself had spoken about the ‘devil’s pact’, and now he is fulfilling it,” he said while interviewed on Saviour Balzan’s XTRA on Monday night.

The Nationalist leader was questioned by Balzan on people’s top concerns in MaltaToday’s and other newspaper’s surveys. Among the top concerns cited by respondents were

foreigners, traffic, inflation and corruption, with answers changing according to party allegiance.

Questioned whether despite statements by NGOs, the PN and media editorials on corruption, people actually cared about the issue, Grech said that “slowly people are starting to realise.”

“People should know that they pay for corruption,” he said. “We have to fight corruption not only because it is wrong, but also because it costs money to sustain that corruption.”

Questioned on the recent scandal involving Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, his wife and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, he said Abela is betraying statements made in the aftermath of the European Parliament Election to take tough, but necessary decisions.

He said the first thing Amanda Muscat [Clayton Bartolo’s wife] should do is pay back the money paid to her. “She should return the money, because that was theft from public coffers.”

Grech also spoke about messages he received from people who receive low wages and have been denied social assistance, saying Abela’s yardstick is different for them. “But for him [Abela], an apology from his minister is enough to absolve them from their wrong doings.”

A transformed PN?

Asked on the party’s internal situation, and whether it has changed since he took over the leadership, Grech said bringing the party together into a “unified coalition”, was just the first step.

“It’s not enough to be united, we have to have the willingness and motivation to work together,” he said. “I will not use bombastic words like ‘moviment’ (movement), but we have brought together a coalition of voices. Social partners are with us as well, because they release the country does not need a change in direction, but ‘a’ direction.”

He said people can no longer “stand” the way the country is being run, saying people “crave change”.

Questioned on his poor performance in recent MaltaToday surveys, and whether this would impact the PN’s popularity in the General Election, he insisted it was not about him.

“Last June, what seemed impossible was made possible, despite the propaganda, despite the buying of votes and despite Labour over the national broadcaster,” he said. “This is not about me, this is about the country. The moment you decide you want a better country, the natural choice is the PN. There is no other political force, let us not be deceived.”

The PN’s vision for a new economy

With foreign workers also being a top concern for respondents in a recent MaltaToday survey, Grech said a PN government’s economic model would ensure that dependency on foreign labour is decreased.

“We have spoken about the need to diversify the economy, and remove this dependency on a large quantity of low-skilled workers, and transform the country into one with diversified economic pillars,” Grech said.

The Nationalist leader also said a PN government would incentivise the creation of new economic niches which bring about value-added jobs.

Grech also alluded that foreigners are taking over jobs which the Maltese want.

“Because government failed to think for the long-term, it has to do with quick fixes, which in turn are more expensive and costly for the country. We will do things differently,” he said.

He said a Nationalist government would incentivise the private sector to make their company both more environmentally sustainable as well as built on the principle of good governance.

On traffic woes, the PN leader said despite government spending €700 million on road infrastructure, all it has done is displace traffic jams to other areas.

“But what is worse is that after it spent that money, government had to dig them up again to pass electricity cables,” he remarked. “Government has to realise traffic costs money and health to workers and businesses, and that is why we have to incentivise less car use.”

He said a PN government would ensure that different modes of transport are incentivised, as well as oversee the introduction of a mass transportation system.