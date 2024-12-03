Justice Minister says PN should have analysed court ruling before declaring victory

While the Maltese courts recognised that the State Advocate can recoup public funds paid to Vitals and Steward throughout the failed hospitals concession, the PN's main claims were dismissed, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said on Monday night.

“The sentence delivered today, on appeal, should not be seen as a clear victory for the Nationalist Party,” Attard said. “If considered a victory, then it is a Pyrrhic victory because, when you fail to properly analyse the judgment and rush to claim you’ve won just seconds later, you’re not being thorough.”

This marked the beginning of a heated exchange between the Justice Minister and PN Secretary General Michael Piccinino, who was also on the panel.

Xtra was recorded only hours after a Maltese court ruled the State Advocate has the power to act against those responsible for the fraudulent hospitals concession, following the Nationalist Party’s appeal.

The Nationalist Party welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision that the State Advocate is responsible for seeking the return of public funds lost in the corrupt hospitals deal.

However, Attard criticised the Nationalist Party for hastily declaring victory without fully digesting the 80-page ruling, while Piccinino insisted it was the Minister who had failed to understand Monday’s decision.

When asked what the ruling concluded, Attard explained that under the Public Disposal Act, the State Advocate, any party involved in the contract, or any Member of Parliament can initiate action against those who improperly acquired public assets. Attard also defended the government’s approach, highlighting its efforts to safeguard national interests.

“This judgment is a certificate for Robert Abela’s government, demonstrating that we’ve taken all necessary steps from day one, including the arbitration and consultations with both local and international legal experts, to protect national interests,” he said.

He urged the Opposition to study the judgment thoroughly, emphasising that “the ruling essentially validates the actions of the State Advocate, who acted decisively to recover what belongs to the Maltese people”.

Piccinino, however, argued that the government had failed to act promptly against Vitals and Steward.

“Had it been up to you, Vitals and Steward would still be robbing us,” Piccinino said, stressing that the ruling empowers the State Advocate to act independently, without requiring the Cabinet’s approval.

“The State Advocate has the authority and the right to recover the people’s money from anyone who benefited from this corrupt deal... If someone stole from us, it’s not enough to just say sorry, they must return our money.”

In response, Attard accused Opposition Leader Bernard Grech of making a false declaration in court when claiming that the Prime Minister was found guilty of collusion in the hospital concession case. “That’s false. No court, neither in the first instance nor on appeal, has ever made such a determination,” Attard said.