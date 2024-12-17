Peter Agius says his work at EP will focus on Malta rather than international matters

Nationalist Party MEP Peter Agius stated his primary focus in the European Parliament will be on issues directly affecting Malta, rather than broader geopolitical matters such as Syria, Ukraine, or the Middle East.

Speaking during a call on TVM’s Xtra while travelling to Strasbourg from Brussels, Agius made it clear that his role is to defend Malta’s interests within the European framework.

"I am here to ensure that, within the entire scope of Europe, Malta’s interests are safeguarded, and let me be clear, no one should be insulted, but when it comes to issues like Syria, the Middle East, or Ukraine, I’ll leave those for others to work on. I will focus on Malta," Agius said.

Agius highlighted several challenges Malta is facing, including EU negotiations on energy taxation and the EU’s next Budget, both of which could have significant economic implications for the country.

He also pointed to the need for Malta to secure EU funds and ensure opportunities, particularly for young people.

Agius further emphasised the importance of the European Union’s 2025 programme, describing it as a key opportunity that Malta must not miss.

“The main thing I’m looking forward to is the European Union’s program, and that is where our focus should be,” he said.

While acknowledging his role in voting on macro-level policies, Agius stated that his main focus remains on practical, day-to-day concerns that directly impact Maltese citizens.

On this note, the newly elected PN MEP mentioned his initiative with construction victim Jean Paul Sofia.

Jean Paul Sofia’s mother, Isabelle Bonnici, urged the European Union, last week, to take action that could force Malta to publish building codes.

Organised by Agius, the European Parliament roundtable honouring victims of construction in Malta, saw Isabelle Bonnici making an emotional appeal for action to avoid another fatal construction accident.