President calls for electoral reforms that end political duopoly

It’s time for Malta’s electoral laws to make space for small parties, or risk having an ever-growing chunk of the electorate become apathetic, President Myriam Spiteri Debono stated.

On TVM’s Xtra on Monday, the show’s host Saviour Balzan quizzed the President on a number of statements she made in speeches in less than a year since taking office.

When asked to explain why she had mentioned electoral legislation, Spiteri Deboni said that she had been speaking about the need for parties in parliament since the 1990s.

“The people have already shown us that they’re ready to sit out elections last June,” she said referring to the MEP and local council elections. “Are we really going to cling on to the same system when the people are showing us that they’re prepared to stay at home during elections?”

Commenting on the current electoral system, Spiteri Debono spoke with frustration about the fact that as of right now, third parties can only be elected in theory.

Here she called on those who aspire to enter politics under a new banner to stick together and find common ground. When she was directly asked by Balzan whether she believes the current players are fragmented, the President said yes.

The President also discussed the importance of better party financing laws, noting that there are “perceptions that political parties have certain obligations,” to which Balzan said “there’s a perception that the parties are bought.”

Spiteri Deboni called on reducing these “obligations.”

She further spoke about the prevalence of MPs being paid for sitting on government boards, and how this is necessary because they are not currently being paid enough. “Sometimes I feel like we’ve built the parliament building alone. We cannot move forward with just a building,” she stated, referring to the lack of proper parliamentary structures and systems.

Meanwhile, President Spiteri Debono was also asked on the upcoming discussion on euthanasia. She noted that the discussion on this sensitive topic should be profound, adding that during this discussion, the exact type of euthanasia that could be introduced should be defined.

Pairing euthanasia with abortion, she said that a referendum on each issue would be the best tool to decide a way forward on the controversial subjects.

On the Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF), which Spiteri Debono described as "the national charity," she noted that its original purpose was to give aid for a number of social problems, but by time, it was "engulfed" by the need for oncology treatment.

When asked whether she's eyeing more changes to the MCCF, the President said that there was a time when NGOs would approach the fund for help in rolling out projects, adding that the time has come to revisit this concept.

Finally, the President was asked about her relationship with the Prime Minister and opposition leader. She explained that while her relationship with them is good, "it can always be better," adding that she meets with them regularly, and that there are things which she needs to iron out with both of them.