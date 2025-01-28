Opposition MP insists on PN’s anti-abortion stance, Labour MP calls for wider dialogue on topic

Nationalist MP Bernice Bonello reiterated her party’s anti-abortion stance, suggesting the strengthening of government initiatives to support parents who may be considering terminating a pregnancy.

"Before we talk about legalising abortion, let’s ensure that services are in place. In the case of abortion, we should help parents by providing a safe space where they can seek support, develop a plan, and receive social services," she said.

The MPs were discussing issues which are of importance to young people on TVM’s Xtra, hosted by Saviour Balzan.

Bonello added that the Nationalist Party would remain steadfast in its opposition to abortion, stating, "we are in favour of life and will always stand against abortion."

On the topic of a potential referendum, Bonello acknowledged Malta’s democratic processes but reaffirmed the PN’s position.

"If the Government wants to go for a referendum, we’ll leave it in the hands of the people. But we, as the Nationalist Party, are against it," she insisted.

Government’s youngest MP Cressida Galea criticised the PN’s outright opposition to abortion, questioning the lack of dialogue and consultation with the public.

"What do you mean by ‘against’? Have you listened to the people? Have you heard what the public has to say? It’s important to listen to others," she argued.

Galea stressed the need for open, mature discussions on such sensitive topics.

"To have a discussion, you need people at the table who are open-minded and willing to listen to others’ opinions," she said.

Both MPs acknowledged how abortion and euthanasia remain polarising issues in Maltese society, particularly among the younger generation.