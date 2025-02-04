Malta’s diplomatic journey: Former foreign ministers reflect on global affairs

From tense negotiations with world leaders to Malta’s evolving role on the international stage, four former ministers reflected on their experiences leading the country's foreign affairs throughout the years during a discussion on TVM's Xtra.

Carmelo Abela highlighted Malta’s unique position as a neutral and credible player in international diplomacy. He said that Malta is not perceived as a threat, which enhances its role as an honest broker in global discussions.

“If we say something, it won’t be taken with suspicion as it might be from a major power country. Malta has never colonised or conquered any country, on the contrary, our history strengthens our credibility,” Abela said, pointing to the country’s recent leadership of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as a testament to this trust.

Evarist Bartolo recounted an interaction with an Israeli ambassador, who classified Malta under a “traffic light” system of diplomatic relationships.

“He told me they have green countries, friends, orange, countries who sometimes are our friends, and sometimes are not, and red countries, our enemies. Malta was on the red list. I was told to work towards moving up to orange and then green,” Bartolo recalled, illustrating the complexities of Malta’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Francis Zammit Dimech said Palestinians have a deep respect for Malta, especially due to the nation’s own historical struggles.

“The Palestinians appreciate our fundamental argument that people deserve their own nation. It is a struggle we understand because we have lived it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tonio Borg reflected on the impact of global affairs on Malta, particularly the influence of major events such as the US elections.

“Everything affects us, even the price of a cappuccino might be blamed on the war in Ukraine," he joked. "Many followed the American elections closely, even younger generations, and I believe there’s growing awareness that international events have direct consequences at home,” he said.

He also dispelled the misconception that foreign trips for ministers are mere leisure, explaining that such meetings are often lengthy and exhausting but essential for Malta’s diplomatic interests.

Meanwhile, Evarist Bartolo noted a shift in mentality among younger generations regarding Malta’s EU membership. “There’s this feeling among young people that since we’re in the EU, they will take care of everything for us,” he observed, suggesting that a more engaged approach is needed to safeguard national interests.