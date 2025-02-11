Attard pushes for free pre-conception genetic testing for couples, but Carabott urges caution

Newly co-opted Labour MP Ramona Attard has called for increased public awareness and access to genetic testing for couples in Malta, highlighting the country’s high genetic similarity.

“It’s time to raise awareness about the importance of genetic testing beforehand,” Attard said.

Speaking on the latest episode of Xtra on TVM, Attard emphasised the importance of pre-conception genetic testing, following an article that revealed many Maltese are as closely related as fourth cousins.

“Should couples or individuals considering having children have access to free genetic testing to identify potential genetic issues and explore possible solutions?” Attard said.

She expressed satisfaction over the recent introduction of free genetic testing for couples, a measure promised in the Labour Party's electoral manifesto.

“I received a message from a couple who had a baby thanks to this amendment. These are the things I enjoy about politics,” she added.

In June of 2022, then-health minister Chris Fearne announced that genetic testing on embryos will be allowed for nine hereditary diseases, according to a protocol tabled in parliament.

Since then, the Embryo Protection Authority has introduced a flexible protocol as part of proposed IVF law amendments, allowing for the addition of new conditions eligible for preimplantation genetic testing (PGTM).

The protocol currently includes conditions like Huntington Disease and Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and mandates that defective embryos be frozen indefinitely.

Attard said more than once that her proposal focuses solely on pre-conception testing to identify potential genetic risks between partners, not on modifying embryos.

“I want to be clear, I don’t want to be misinterpreted. This is about giving couples knowledge before having children,” she stressed.

However, PN MP Darren Carabott expressed caution, warning that the term "genetic testing" could encompass a wide range of practices. He referenced Iceland's use of an app that alerts individuals if their partner is a close relative, but also pointed out more controversial forms of genetic testing.

“There’s genetic testing that allows you to modify the baby’s genetics, and that is an extreme form of genetic testing,” Carabott said, urging clarity on what exactly was being proposed.

The presenter probed whether such discussions might lead to debates about abortion, but both politicians distanced themselves from that topic.

Attard reiterated that her focus was on pre-conception testing, while Carabott firmly stated that any move towards genetic modification or abortion was a “no-go” for the Nationalist Party.

“In the eyes of the PN, all life is equal. A person with special needs has a life that is just as valuable as anyone else’s,” Carabott said.

Attard agreed with Carabott on the sanctity of life, emphasising that her proposal aimed at increasing awareness, not selecting against disabilities.

“I fully agree with Darren on the equality of life. The real issue then becomes on how the government can improve what’s already in place to help people with disabilities live more independently,” she said.