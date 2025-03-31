[WATCH] Maltese commissioner argues increased defence spending would create jobs in Europe

European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef has argued increased defence spending would create more jobs within the bloc.

Micallef was interviewed in studios of the Berlaymont building at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels by Xtra host Saviour Balzan.

Micallef confirmed he has retained a good relationship with Abela, and speaks to him frequently. He also added that he has a good working relationship with Roberta Metsola the President of the European Parliament.

The former chief of staff to Prime Minister Robert Abela said that his duty requires him to first and foremost to safeguard the rights of all European citizens, without forgetting his Maltese roots.

He pointed out that for example where certain countries might have a certain perspective on defence, it is imperative that all points of view are considered.

When speaking about intergenerational fairness, a relatively new concept to Europe, he reminded Balzan that this was not a new concept to Malta and mentioned the example of when the country introduced measures to discourage early retirement.

The commissioner disagreed with the argument that his responsibility reflected Malta's geographical size. He said that a commissioner's ability to persuade is measured from their own ability to make change happen.

European security from an intergenerational perspective

Micallef discussed the current geopolitical situation, with the current US President, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East.

He said that on the American front, Europe and the USA need to find common ground to work together. “The EU and USA have had a good relationship for 80 years, a relationship built on dialogue which has been helpful in combatting international issues like climate change,” he said, even though climate change was not a priority for the Trump administration.

On the Middle East, Micallef was careful with his words and talked about how the violation of the ceasefire was "heartbreaking". He used this opportunity to say that the EU's priorities in this issue was ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, improving infrastructure and the release of hostages. But he fell short of accusing the Israeli government of genocide.

Micallef expressed the view that Ukraine belongs in the EU. He said that even in times of war, "our priority should always be European citizens and their wellbeing."

He explained how increased investment in defence spending could create jobs, not necessarily military ones. He gave the example of creating more jobs in ports. Albeit these jobs are not of a military nature, they are still indirectly related, he argued.

Intergenerational fairness in the EU

The commissioner discussed the biggest challenge for his programme, and this is demographic change. "Indeed, Europe has an aging population, with a decreasing fertility rate," he said.

He spoke about his work as commissioner, saying that within his first 100 days, a youth dialogue with every commissioner was held.

Another initiative known as ‘Youth check’ affirms that all decisions and policies taken by the EU benefit all generations. He said that even if all youths from EU member states are different, most of them have the same issues at heart.

On the challenges facing youth, Micallef cited “the mental health crisis," as one of the biggest problems in Europe. He said that one in two young people face mental problems.

Micallef said youth unemployment is another big problem in parts of Europe such as Italy and Germany, where in some countries youth unemployment is double the unemployment rate of the population.

According to him, even security is a big issue for youths.

Collegial decision making

Finally, Micallef was asked about the collegial decision making at European Commission level.

“We take decisions together, I am not only a commissioner on one sector, I have the right and opportunity to decide with all the other commissioners. Together we decide the fate of Europe,” he said.