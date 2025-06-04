WATCH | Alex Borg says PN should stop blaming leadership over its poor electoral performances

Gozo MP Alex Borg said biggest mistake the Nationalist Party has made in recent years is blames its woes on the leadership.

Interviewed on TVM’s Xtra, Borg rejected suggestions the PN’s current leadership is behind its poor form, saying the party needed to demonstrate what it believes in and offer a genuine alternative to Labour.

He said progress had been made, pointing to recent European and local council election results. However, he admitted the party had not yet convinced enough people.

The MP said Malta needs a viable political alternative to avoid becoming a one-party state, describing the PN as the country's only alternative option for government.

Speaking on Gozo, Borg said there is the need for cross-party cooperation to create a long-term development plan for the island. He said it risks losing its authentic character without proper planning and faces serious infrastructure deficiencies.

On road infrastructure, he said Gozo was once superior to Malta’s, but had now deteriorated due to a lack of political will.

Alex Borg also criticised the government's failure to utilise available European Union funding for ferry improvements, citing a report by MEP Peter Agius showing funds are ready to be used while other European islands are taking advantage of such opportunities.

Borg argued that Gozo's double insularity should be viewed as an economic opportunity rather than an obstacle, capable of attracting different types of tourism and business than Malta.

"We need to put together a drawing board and see what the best solution for Gozo is, and there should be a type of sunset clause like they do abroad, where both parties work together," Borg said.

He pointed out that this year's budget showed reduced capital expenditure for Gozo with no mention of specific preservation measures.

On sustainable development, Borg emphasised the need for long-term planning beyond electoral cycles. "When it comes to sustainable development, both parties need to work hand in hand. There needs to be a long-term plan - this isn't about making plans for the next five years of your legislature, you need to make a 20-year plan where development in Gozo moves sustainably."

The MP defended his controversial stance on the Comino booking system, arguing that Maltese residents should not have to pay or book to visit land that is part of their own country. He cited examples from Italy where certain beaches are reserved exclusively for local residents.

On the recent Chambre development project, Borg maintained his position that quality tourism and development could benefit Gozo economically while preserving the island's historical heritage.

"I want to see quality visitors, quality development, quality tourists, quality jobs, quality education, always quality, because I believe Gozo has special niches that can attract visitors that Malta cannot," he explained.