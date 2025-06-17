WATCH | PN has to offer vision which builds on success of recent years, George Vital Zammit says

The Nationalist Party is yet to convince the electorate, and the problem could lie in not having the team to promote its vision, University lecturer George Vital Zammit said on Monday.

“What does the party stand for? These are the existential questions that everyone is asking. Why does the PN exist? People are asking this question,” Vital Zammit said on TVM’s XTRA. He is tasked with drawing up the PN’s electoral programme for the upcoming general election.

He was speaking on XTRA hosted by Saviour Balzan, together with Nationalist MEP Peter Agius and PN Deputy Leader Alex Perici Calascione. They discussed ongoing development surrounding the PN.

“In my view, the PN needs to have a vision which bases itself on the sustainability of our country and our economy. We need to build on the successes of this country,” he said. “I am also worried that the parties have the follow the polls. We need to have political leaders that leads and goes against the grain when he or she needs to.”

However, Vital Zammit admitted the polls were game changers and could set the agenda for all political parties. Nationalist leader Bernard Grech resigned following a MaltaToday survey which showed the PN trailing by around 38,000 votes.

Vital Zammit blamed the lack of decision-making in the PN leadership on the party not having an end game. “Once there is a discussion there needs to be a clear decision.”

When MEP Peter Agius was asked what the new party leader’s profile should look like, he insisted he should be a good communicator, saying he should be a prime minister in waiting.

Deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione would not be drawn into whether the new leader should be a fresh face or a veteran.

Opinion and labour leaning commentator Chris Cilia argued that the Labour Party has a more homogenous structure unlike the PN. He said that the PN had a mixture of ultra conservative constituents and very progressive liberals.