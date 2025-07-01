WATCH | Minister defends construction sector reform but says results will take time to show

Minister Jonathan Attard praised reforms in the construction sector, but warned results will take time to show.

He conceded the process was accelerated after Jean Paul Sofia case, but insisted “years had been lost in reforms”.

He was interviewed on Xtra on TVM hosted by Saviour Balzan, a couple of weeks after the collapse of a building in Paceville. He was part of a panel which also included Opposition construction spokesperson Stanley Zammit, Andre Callus from Moviment Graffitti and Kamra tal-Periti President Andre Pizzuto.

Speaking on reforms introduced after the Sofia magisterial inquiry, Pizzuto said a lot remains to be done, stating issues must be resolved also at planning stage.

Opposition spokesperson for construction and planning Stanley Zammit criticised the government’s construction sector reforms, saying they are “slow and not holistic”. Zammit used the example of the contractors’ license measure, which had been in the works for over a decade, but did not classify contractors.

He pointed out that even former Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi had recognised the need for classification amongst contractors.

The PN spokesperson pointed out the benefits of classification, especially for consumers to know which contractor fits their needs, as well as from a legal perspective.

He also criticised the separation of certain entities such as the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA).

The minister countered this argument by saying the entities are separate for decentralisation of power, and that the same entities coordinate together in their work.

Moviment Graffitti activist Andre Callus called for a more active role by the state in development, saying a lot remains to be done in sectoral reforms.

Whereas the minister said he believed such reforms take time, Callus said there have been instances where these changes occur quickly, especially when a “developer has personal interests involved.”

Callus said the issue rooted in 2014 when a number of construction policies were changed such as the rural policy and hotel heights policy were amended, paving the way for a lot of development to take place without regulation.

Recognising the economic benefits of such legal amendments, Callus said the country needs a booming economy which does not come at the cost of uncontrolled development. The activist called for an economic model which does let those in power off the hook.

Attard on the other hand insisted the Maltese economy does not rely solely on construction, albeit the multiplier effects it has. He pointed towards the tourism as one of the sectors.

Stanley Zammit on the other hand said the Nationalist Party will continue to make proposals and measures for the construction industry. Among these proposals Zammit said will be the PN’s plan to restructure the Planning Authority, including its “philosophy, structure and priorities.”