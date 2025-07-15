WATCH | Alex Borg wants Adrian Delia by his side if he wins PN leadership race

MP and PN leadership candidate Alex Borg stated that his relationship with Adrian Delia is not strained and that if he wins, he wants Delia by his side.

Borg was interviewed on Xtra Sajf, which will also interview Adrian Delia next week.

On Monday, Borg explained his vision for the party and how to improve it. He said that if he is elected, he will appoint an audit committee with finance experts who will be responsible for maximising profits from the party’s assets.

Borg also said that as PN leader, he would call on Robert Abela for a serious discussion on planning and development, adding that the current local plans need to be revised as these no longer satisfy the needs of the people.

He also highlighted the need for more effective decision-making, referencing the cases of Montekristo Estate and Manoel Island as examples. Borg said that these issues had been ongoing for a very long time, but government only acted after years. He said that there are instances where the current government has sat on the fence, such as in the case of recognition of the Palestinian state.

On the ongoing leadership contest, Borg said that before submitting his name for the leadership role, he had talked with all PN MPs including Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia. He claimed that his decision was not based on personal interest, but rather the party had asked him to step up.

On the PN’s agenda, he said that the people vote for the party that is willing to tackle imminent problems such as overpopulation, the education system, and traffic, not for those that only point out corruption.

Borg also spoke about his opinion on the golden passport scheme, pointing out the need for more due diligence. He said it's not fair for a millionaire to buy Maltese citizenship and then disappear without leaving anything for Malta, instead this scheme’s potential should be maximised, and economic niches can be built on it.

Another problem Borg underlined was overpopulation, specifically how the economic vision of the current administration was one based on foreign workers in the short term. This, according to him, led to an economic boom with inadequate infrastructure. An example of this was Mater Dei Hospital, as it is not equipped to treat the current population.