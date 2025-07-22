WATCH | Delia slams Kurt Buhagiar reinstatement to Lands Authority despite Sofia criminal charges

Adrian Delia has slammed Kurt Buhagiar’s reinstatement to the Lands Authority despite him being accused of Jean Paul Sofia’s death.

Interviewed on TVM’s Xtra hosted by Saviour Balzan, the Nationalist Party leadership candidate condemned Prime Minister Robert Abela’s “weak excuse” for reinstating Buhagiar.

Abela had said Buhagiar had previously been on paid suspension and is now “simply fulfilling his job responsibilities”, rather than getting paid without reporting to work.

On the case of permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi, who was also reinstated after being indicted in connection to the Vitals hospital scandal in July 2024, Delia said persons facing criminal proceedings should not return to their role until proceedings are over.

Delia refused to comment directly about the Vitals inquiry saying he wanted to be cautious in not imposing what he believes on the ongoing process, as this could have “dire consequences.” Delia had taken government to court over the hospitals, with a judge eventually annulling the deal.

Following the sanctioning of Charles Polidano’s illegal Montekristo Estate, which includes a zoo and equestrian park, built over 45,000sq.m of agricultural land, Delia refused to comment directly, saying "has not studied the case enough” to give a proper answer. Instead, he said that he does not agree with sanctioning something illegal after the illegalities occur and are expanded.

On the Manoel Island case, which he said he knows more about, the PN leadership candidate contestant said a contract between government and a company must be respected.

“If the company breached the contract, it must pay. If the government breached the contract, it must pay,” Delia said. He accused the government of playing the populist card on the case, stating the government was one of U-turns. Delia said he believes it would be best if Manoel Island became a park.

Delia’s plans for the PN

Delia was ambiguous as to what role he wished Alex Borg to play if he [Delia] beat him in the election.

“I’ve always believed in Alex Borg, I still believe in him, he has a bright future in the party,” he said.

On what he would do should he lose the leadership race, Delia said he would continue working for and helping the party as he had “proven for the past five years.”

He also pointed out that he was not bothered by Borg contesting the leadership race, albeit he is faring better than him in surveys.

He also said friction between the two campaigns is of a competitive nature, and present in all competition. Delia also said it is advantageous for the party that both candidates are friends as the party will emerge stronger after the election is over.

On European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who was widely touted to take over from Bernard Grech, Delia said he would have advised her against making the move.

He said that it would’ve been “an act of irresponsibility” for Metsola to “abandon” her post to take the reins of the party, and would have advised her to not contest this election.

Adrian Delia went on to say that it was not an easy decision to contest, not because of the way he was ousted the first-time around, but because of the duty the role holds. After Grech’s resignation, Delia said he felt it was his responsibility to do so.

On the party’s problems, Delia said it still acts as if it is in government, and must become a better Opposition.