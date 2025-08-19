WATCH | Local councils frustrated as enforcement powers remain out of reach

Local councils in Malta are struggling to enforce basic rules, leaving residents to deal with the consequences of poorly regulated short-let apartments, overflowing waste, and nighttime disturbances.

In an interview on TVM’s Xtra, St Paul’s Bay Mayor Ċensu Galea said that councils simply lack the authority to act effectively. “The more enforcement is fragmented, the more opportunity there is for abuse,” he said. “People call about a problem and don’t know who is responsible. Councils have zero power in many of these cases.”

In Swieqi, Mayor Noel Muscat highlighted similar frustrations. With hotels and guesthouses prohibited in the “priority residential” zone, developers have converted many apartments into short-let units, mostly rented to young people. While the business is in demand, lack of regulation has created tensions with long-term residents. Muscat pointed to recurring problems with waste mismanagement, vandalism, and noise, particularly late at night.

Waste collection has become a major issue in densely populated areas. Despite Malta’s 2018 introduction of organic waste separation, black-bag usage remains widespread, and storage facilities in new apartment blocks are often underutilized. “If the Planning Authority had genuinely accounted for population growth when approving large apartment blocks, there would be proper storage for waste, and the problem would be solved,” Noel Muscat said.

Nighttime disturbances add another layer of difficulty. Social media has amplified complaints about parties in Swieqi apartments, with residents—including former Tourism Minister Everist Bartolo—reporting repeated incidents. Police, MTA, and ERA officials help where possible, but councils lack the legal authority to enforce rules directly. “We are chasing our own shadows,” Noel Muscat said.

St Paul’s Bay experiences comparable challenges. Districts such as Buġibba and Qawra face issues with short-lets, inconsistent waste collection, and general non-compliance with schedules. Galea stressed that residents often feel ignored because enforcement responsibility is split among multiple agencies.

Both mayors agree that stronger, clearly defined enforcement powers are essential. Without them, the pressures of growing populations, short-let apartments, and tourism will continue to strain residential communities across Malta.