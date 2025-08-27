WATCH | ERA CEO says authority carrying out regular inspections near fish farms to identify illegalities

Environmental Resource Authority CEO Kevin Mercieca said regular inspections are carried out near fish farms to identify possible illegalities.

Interviewed on TVM’s Xtra hosted by Karl Azzopardi, he was asked on the recent occurrences of slime on Maltese beaches earlier this month.

Conceding it is a problem which has cropped up for years during summer, Mercieca said occurrences have decreased.

He explained how fish farms are regulated by the Fishing Ministry, but ERA contributes to permitting as an environmental permit from the authority is required for then to operate.

This permit includes numerous conditions of how these fish farms should operate to mitigate their environmental impact.

“ERA has invested greatly in fish farm enforcement,” Mercieca said. He specified that when the weather permits, a dinghy patrols the area to ensure the law is being observed.

Kevin Mercieca also spoke about increased dolphin sightings, explaining how boaters should refrain from approaching the wild animals. He said new regulations are in the pipeline on how boaters should act when dolphins are spotted.

“People forget they are wild animals. Their appearances sometimes deceive you, but people should be careful for themselves and the animals,” he said.

He also spoke of increased turtle sightings and nesting, saying it is the result of more concentrated conservation efforts.

The moratorium on catching wild sea urchins was also discussed. He said that the moratorium came as a result of the number of sea urchins declining along the years.

Alongside the moratorium, studies were carried out, showing sea urchins had increased in certain areas of the country, but a population decrease was registered in more secluded spots. It was for this reason why ERA felt the need to recommend the extension of its moratorium.

Insurance association president underlines importance of roadside enforcement

Insurance association president Adrian Galea was interviewed in the second part of the show, and spoke about the importance of roadside drug testing.

He spoke about the increased number of people consuming drugs and driving, saying year-round enforcement is required through careful planning.

“It is unfortunate that cannabis was decriminalised in Malta without the appropriate environment for roadside drug enforcement, like in other countries,” Galea told Azzopardi.

Galea also spoke about the worrying number of road accidents which occurred on Maltese roads this month.

He referenced the prime minister who mentioned the need to revise fines, saying he believes there needs to be education and enforcement working in tandem.

Galea also said in the past year increased police presence in the roads during the Christmas season has resulted in less accidents, proving that this would be useful all year round as a deterrence.

He said this deterrence can be created not only through police presence but also by more efficient use of speed cameras.

The interview was aired before government’s announcment on new drug-testing kits