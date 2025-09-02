WATCH | Harsher sentencing should be widened to sober reckless driving, Darren Carabott says

Opposition spokesperson Darren Carabott said harsher penalties should be extended to dangerous driving not just driving under the influence.

“We should stop treating the issue with kid’s gloves,” Carabott said in a debate with Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri on Xtra.

The debate, held in light of recent road fatalities and new government measures for road enforcement, was moderated by host Saviour Balzan.

New government measures include the removal of suspended sentences for those found guilty of killing someone while driving under the influence, random roadside drug testing, and increase of fines among other measures.

Carabott argued the measures only target fatalities and drivers driving under the influence, and should be extended to those who cause disabilities, and those who drive recklessly while sober.

“The Opposition’s argument is that measures should be targeting everyone, and not just certain cases,” he said.

The minister replied by saying that measures should not be looked at individually, but part of wider decisions taken by the government.

He said that enforcement has increased, with a record number of road checks carried out in 2024, and 2,300 road checks in 2025. Camilleri mentioned the increased fines and point penalties in 2023, where he remarked that around 10,000 fines have been given in regards to mobile usage during driving.

Speaking about the new rules and the recent spike in road fatalities, Camilleri said the court has always had the power to refuse bail in these cases, but now it will be obliged to give out a prison sentence in a case where a death occurred due to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He also pointed out to Carabott that harsher penalties for accidents which do not result in fatalities are part of the new rules, but a bigger emphasis is being made on road deaths.

On government’s new drug testing kits, Carabott criticised their late introduction.

“Whether you agree or not, one has to say that cannabis regularisation was rushed,” Carabot said, insisting it should have come after proper enforcement systems were put into place.

He said the police force had 18 breathalyser tests for alcohol, whilst LESA had five, and none of these could detect drugs.

Carabott went on to say the Opposition had been hounding for stricter enforcement on the roads since January 2025 before the deaths on the road, and similarly had published certain proposals about zero tolerance on the road, which were then “plagiarised” by the government a week later.

Camilleri replied to this by saying government had announced the roadside drug testing initiative months ago, with the testing apparatus already being in Malta.

The minister explained that as of recently, drug tests in cases of road accidents would occur if the magistrate would order one in a magisterial inquiry.

With the new model of roadside drug testing, the driver would take a test similar to the breathalyser, which would mark either positive or negative for drug presence in the driver’s system. If the test marks positive, the driver would have to take another test at another place such as a police station, which would have an official report about the findings.

Asked by presenter Saviour Balzan whether government had considered the accidents could be a result of oversaturation on Maltese roads, Camilleri deflected by saying the increase in cars were a result of good economic results.

Carabott said Nationalist councillors have been requesting a carrying capacity study in their respective localities.

The Opposition MP appealed for better coordination between the two major parties, as well as the smaller ones, to discuss incentives to fight against this problem, whilst the home affairs minister concluded with an appeal for all drivers to be responsible on the road.