WATCH | Alex Borg: No radical changes, but shadow cabinet reshuffle will be carried out soon

New Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg is expected to reshuffle his shadow cabinet soon but has promised no radical changes.

“The fact that the general election is on the doorstep means we cannot wait a lot for a reshuffle. I won’t be making radical changes, but rather introduce key sectors like artificial intelligence which need attention,” Borg said in his first interview on TVM after his election as leader.

Borg was interviewed on Xtra by Karl Azzopardi on Monday evening. On Saturday, Borg won the PN’s leadership race by the narrowest of margins against Adrian Delia.

With an official result issued in the early hours of Sunday morning, Borg defended the timing, saying it is normal that with such tight margins, the electoral commission would need to ensure everything is correct and every vote is counted.

“When you have two candidates split by 44 votes, you have to make sure everything is being done properly,” he said.

On criticism by the Labour Party that such a close result is symbolic of a split within the party, he said that it only showed that party members saw potential in both of the candidates.

“At the end of the day, someone has to win,” he said. “Going forward everyone is onboard.”

He also said that he wants to carry out an outreach exercise so members who voted for Adrian Delia and are not comfortable with him, can have their say. “I want a united party, and that is the start to have a winning party. That is why Labour from the get-go is trying to sow doubt.”

“A united PN is Labour’s biggest fear,” he said.

Borg vowed to publish how he financed his leadership campaign, saying this will show the transparency in how he campaigned.

Borg’s Nationalist Party

Questioned on what has been a headache for Nationalist leaders of the past decade--the party’s finances--Borg said accounts will be published soon.

“To govern you need to have your house in order first, and that is why I am also promising to publish the party’s accounts,” he said. “Even from the Opposition, we need to show transparency.” The accounts, he pledged, would be published before the general election.

The new PN leader said the new financial technical committee he is set to appoint will see the involvement of people from both outside and inside party structures, with many already confirming their involvement.

Alex Borg also spoke about the new roles he is set to introduce--CEO and deputy leader for parliamentary affairs.

These roles he said would make the party work more efficiently, while also help in addressing recurring issues which have cropped up over the years. He stopped short of identifying the individuals he would like to see in these roles, saying the party statute had to be amended first.

He also played down concerns that the CEO role, which he says would be more focused on finances and commercialisation, would clash with the secretary general role, which he said would be focused on the political aspect.

With Borg having to deal with the unprecedented situation of having two former leaders in his shadow cabinet, he insisted he wants the active participation of both.

“I don’t want to look at the persons’ defects, I want to see their qualities and strengths,” he said.

On European Parliament President and Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola, who overshadowed Bernard Grech’s tenure as leader, Borg said she plays an important role, “but in Malta there is one leader.”

He played down concerns on factions inside the party, saying it is normal to have different opinions. “Going forward we need to keep the interests of the country and Malta as our central goal.”

Civil rights and the construction lobby

The new Nationalist leader said should he become prime minister, there will be no rolling back of civil rights introduced by Labour administrations over the past 12 years, such as marriage equality and cannabis regularisation.

“As a party we have our values and we have our principles, but that does not mean that if good measures were introduced by Labour, we will destroy everything,” he said.

But when questioned on his vote against embryo genetic testing, he said at the time he felt some of the proposed measures “go against life”, but stated that now that it has become law, he will not reverse it.

On euthanasia, while warning government does not have the mandate to table a bill, he said Opposition MPs would be given a free-vote, but he would vote against.

Alex Borg played down criticism that he is a construction lobby darling, saying that while he wants to hear out the opinions of everyone, he is not in anyone’s pocket.

“I want to ensure that every decision taken is made in everyone’s interest, in the country’s interest, and not a select few,” he said. “That is what Labour is now.”