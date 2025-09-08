New PN leader Alex Borg exclusively interviewed for first time tonight

Alex Borg will on Monday evening be exclusively interviewed for the first time since he was elected Nationalist Party leader.

Interviewed on XTRA Sajf, Borg speaks about his vision for the party, how he plans to lead the PN in an imminent general election and his strategy to make the PN a winning party again.

He also speaks about his plans for former leaders Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia, as well as European Parliament President and PN MEP Roberta Metsola.

The interview, which airs tonight at 8:45pm on TVM, also delves into the nail-biting leadership election, and what Borg makes of the result.