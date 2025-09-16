Chris Deguara and Daniel Micallef discuss challenges facing new PN leader Alex Borg

The Nationalist Party has entered a new chapter with Alex Borg taking over the leadership after a tense and tightly fought contest that was decided by just 44 votes. The leadership campaign spanned almost two months, and now people are looking to see what change Borg has to offer.

Chris Deguara, a PN mayor, and Labour’s former deputy leader Daniel Micallef, were interviewed about this on TVM’s Xtra, where the two discussed Borg’s first week in office.

“During the campaign we heard various proposals, but now is the time to move forward and start working,” Deguara said.

Micallef echoed this sentiment, but pointed out a gap between rhetoric and reality: “There is an element of repetition, but also shifts because once you’re in leadership, the situations you face are different.”

One issue continues to loom over the PN: its financial crisis. Leaders, from Adrian Delia to Bernard Grech, have highlighted it, yet solutions remain scarce.

Micallef was critical of Borg’s early handling of the matter: “If you hold a meeting on party finances but then say you haven’t met the CFO to know the debt figure, questions arise. Better to admit you’re not ready to speak about the debt than to give that kind of answer.”

Deguara acknowledged that while finances are crucial for campaigning, the PN’s main challenge lies elsewhere: “Ultimately, what convinces people is policies and direction. The PN has to show it has credible alternatives, not only a balanced ledger.”

The leadership election itself exposed weaknesses in party organisation and communication. While journalists worked through the night to report on the results, official information from PN channels was scarce.

Micallef described the night as a “blackout”, contrasting it with Labour’s leadership contest in 2020: “There, the public had live updates. At PN headquarters, the lack of transparency only created uncertainty and fueled speculation.”

Chris agreed: “Even if the race was close, indications should have been shared. Keeping members and supporters in the dark only increased tensions.”

The 44-vote margin has already been used by Labour to highlight divisions within the PN. Borg, however, has argued that it shows the strong backing of both candidates.

Deguara leaned toward that interpretation: “Both candidates had value for the party. A close result doesn’t mean lack of unity but rather the depth of support across the membership.”

Still, Micallef warned that the slim margin puts greater pressure on Borg to unify the party and secure Adrian Delia’s supporters moving forward.

Questions also surfaced about Roberta Metsola’s influence, given how her political presence was sometimes seen as a challenge to Bernard Grech. Micallef suggested this may be less of an issue now: “She has already pronounced herself, so it could be less problematic. What interests me more are the hidden dynamics that shaped the leadership contest. It began with accusations of betrayal, and then suddenly Delia showed interest before Borg eventually entered the race.”

Another debate is whether Borg is borrowing from Joseph Muscat’s political playbook.

“For me it’s clear that Borg studied Muscat’s speeches,” Micallef said. “He changed some terms: from ‘movement’ to ‘alliance,’ from ‘winning generation’ to ‘generational change.’ But I don’t see a full parallel.”

Deguara dismissed direct comparisons: “Every leader must be judged in his own context. If Borg can get people on board with his vision, then that’s already an achievement, regardless of who he may have studied.”

Another major challenge for Borg is the economy, long considered Labour’s strongest card. While the PN argues that the country’s economic foundations were laid under its own governments, critics say the party has failed to articulate a forward-looking vision.

Deguara acknowledged this gap. “The PN must work hard to show direction. People want solutions for real problems like traffic and quality of life, not just references to past successes.”

Micallef added: “Labour inherited a stagnant economy in 2013 and set it in motion. Credibility and talent are key. The PN lost much of both.”

Deguara argued that Borg’s success will depend on “keeping his feet on the ground and surrounding himself with capable people.”

For Labour, meanwhile, Micallef stressed the importance of staying focused: “The PL must continue setting its own agenda, renewing itself, and never allowing complacency. The rhythm must keep increasing.”