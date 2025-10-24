WATCH | Government dismissing four-day work week while ignoring productivity issues – Castillo

Government is being hypocritical for not considering the four-day work week when it has been “throwing money away in scandals”, employment shadow minister Ivan Castillo said.

“Vitals, Fortina, Electrogas – these are just a few of the scandals this government has faced,” he said on Xtra.

He was interviewed together with Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul on the four-day work week proposal floated by Opposition leader Alex Borg. The suggestion has drawn the criticism of many including the government and a number of social partners.

Castillo defended the proposal by saying the issue the country faces is productivity, something which he said was also confirmed by the EY survey published this week.

Castillo said the job market is constantly changing, yet the government is not ready to tackle these issues.

According to him, the pilot project and study on the feasibility of the four-day work week in the public sector recommended by the PN would prepare the country to face these issues.

He pledged a PN in government would immediately start working on the two simultaneously.

Ellul on the other hand started off by saying Malta was privileged in having the opportunity to discuss the proposal, before slamming Borg and the Opposition for being populist in their proposal.

He also insisted the Finance Minister Clyde Caruana was not dismissing the proposal entirely, but rather it was not the time for it.

The junior minister also said certain workers within the public sector already make use of a “compressed” four-day week.

Speaking on the issue, economist JP Fabri outlined how problems with productivity stem from a lack of investment in the capital investment sectors.

“Before we consider the four-day work week, we have to strengthen the economic foundation. I am sceptical about being able to achieve both of these things at the same time,” he said. Fabri also said while Malta is doing well in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment, it lacks in productivity.

Fabri reiterated that the four-day work week model is feasible in the future, but economic foundations need to be strengthened first.

He pointed towards the dependency on foreign workers in certain labour intensive sectors due to low fertility rate, and said these sectors need to be secured whilst also training workers and students for the future job market.

General Workers’ Union Secretary General Josef Bugeja spoke about a similar proposal the GWU had previously made, which aimed at increasing productivity. “100% of the pay, 80% of the time and 100% of the productivity.”

The proposal entailed splitting the 40 hours on four days, tailored on the needs of one’s job.

He criticised the current model of measuring work with hours rather than productivity, citing that there could be idle workers. This year, the GWU also proposed a pilot project and a study about efficiency, competitiveness and productivity.

Bugeja said such a pilot project, which has been carried out in other countries across the world, can aid in training future workers for the jobs of tomorrow. Bugeja recommended split shifts to increase productivity and target idleness amongst workers.

Bugeja also referenced a survey the GWU held amongst its members in 2022, where they asked what they would do if they had a three-day weekend. 75% of the respondents had said they have a part time job and would increase their part time hours.

“This is why we need the study, the Maltese people are very hard working,” he said.