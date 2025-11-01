WATCH | Delia slams government over €12.4 billion national debt, questions spending priorities

Shadow finance minister Adrian Delia has accused the government of downplaying Malta’s true debt burden, claiming that the country’s total debt, including interest, stands at €12.4 billion, not the €1.9 billion in borrowing presented by the government.

Speaking on this week’s edition of Xtra, Delia argued that while Malta’s 47% debt-to-GDP ratio complies with the Maastricht criteria, the government must still repay the full debt with interest. He noted that the government’s expenditure and revenue both stand at €10.3 billion, with €1.9 billion of that revenue derived from borrowing.

Delia criticised the state’s tax collection efforts, claiming that not all due VAT and income tax are being collected. He also argued that borrowing should be used to fund capital projects rather than recurrent spending.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana hit back, pointing to the previous Nationalist administrations and insisting that the current government is not only collecting what it is owed but has also reduced the deficit.

“If you describe what I said today as a failure, then what you did during your time in government was an utter disaster,” Caruana said.

He compared Malta’s economic position to that of major European economies such as the UK, France and Germany, who are all facing their own crises, while Malta’s budget offers tax cuts, including changes to income tax brackets for families.

Caruana stressed that this is the first time since independence that a Maltese administration has introduced tax cuts in two consecutive budgets, describing it as an effort to help both current and future families.

Delia acknowledged that the measure benefits families but suggested it could have been implemented more effectively.

The Opposition MP also criticised government spending in the health sector, saying funds should be redirected toward preventive care rather than treatment to ensure long-term sustainability.

In a pointed remark, Delia referred to the Vitals scandal, arguing that money had been spent “without the country getting anything in return.” He also challenged Caruana’s “we deliver what we promise” slogan, citing undelivered projects such as the Gozo General Hospital and the 400 additional beds promised for St Luke’s Hospital.

Caruana, in turn, dismissed Delia’s criticism, describing him as “a one-trick pony” who only raises concerns about overpopulation.

Discussing this week’s budget, Caruana described it as “a definitive budget which addressed people’s social needs whilst planning for tomorrow.” He said the budget focused on families while also supporting businesses with measures to encourage capital-intensive investment over labour-intensive growth.

When asked about the three sectors that consume most public funds: finance, health and education, Caruana explained that most finance-related expenses stem from debt repayments. In health, he said, the biggest costs are medicines and treatments, adding that the sector’s annual operating costs are projected to reach €80 million.

Caruana said he is determined to protect the health budget from cuts, arguing that Malta cannot afford to reduce essential services. However, he did not address spending on education.

He noted that Malta’s debt-to-GDP ratio has fallen from 70% in 2013 to 47% in 2024 but admitted that challenges such as traffic congestion and overpopulation are side effects of rapid economic growth.

Finally, Caruana dismissed speculation about an early general election, saying that if one were imminent, the government would have introduced a one-year tax cut rather than spreading it over three years.