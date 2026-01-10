WATCH | Edward Zammit Lewis wants more Labour MPs to share their opinions on government policy

Edward Zammit Lewis is a proud Labourite and wants the Labour Party to remain in government. That’s why he’s been on a critical streak on the party’s policies.

Speaking on TVM’s Xtra, the MP and former minister said that he is proud to be one of the more openly critical members of the Labour Party because it keeps democracy alive and helps improve the party’s political direction.

“Where I feel the party can improve its politicies, I will speak out,” he told TV host Saviour Balzan.

He also urged his fellow MPs to be more critical of the party’s actions in government. “Criticism is good as long as it’s with good intention,” he said. “We’re not parrots.”

Among his points of recent criticism is Malta’s participation in the coming Eurovision Song Contest, which will see Malta’s selected artist sing alongside Israel.

Zammit Lewis said he disagrees with Malta’s participation in the contest. “I can’t go sing with a person who is committing a genocide in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

He added that Malta was “always at the forefront of the Palestinian cause”, referring to foreign policy stances taken by Dom Mintoff as prime minister, and subsequently Guido de Marco and George Vella as presidents.

Zammit Lewis said there is a difference between “Facebook politics” and leadership. His example was Dom Mintoff forcing the closure of British military bases in Malta despite sure job losses. “I prefer to be a leader. On Palestine, where Malta has historically been at the forefront, we can’t fall back.”

When the conversation turned to US President Donald Trump, Zammit Lewis said countries shouldn’t accept dangerous declarations from him, such as his comments on taking over Greenland.

“If international law and United Nations suddenly mean nothing, we’d be going back to the early 1900s when the First World War broke out,” he said. “The situation is more critical than we think. This is the president of one of the strongest countries in the world, not just economically and militarily, but it was also seen as a beacon of democracy.”

His interview ended with a brief discussion on the Manoel Island concession. He said that most people agree with the government’s position to rescind the concession if the conditions were not adhered to.

He also said that the environment will be a defining issue ahead of the next general election. “To win the election, people won’t base their decision on the Budget or the economy but on the environment and open spaces. That’s the direction Labour needs to take.”