WATCH | President says low voter turnout highlights need for electoral reform

President Myriam Spiteri Debono said “worrying voter turnout” shows the need for reforming the electoral system.

Speaking on TVM’s XTRA hosted by Saviour Balzan, Spiteri Debono said the reform should come after the coming general election and when the “environment is right”.

The current government legislature ends in 2027 unless Prime Minister Robert Abela calls an early election.

She hoped electoral reform would be pledged by both the Nationalist and Labour Party in their electoral manifestos, stating the best time for reform would be the start of a legislature.

The President called for increases to MPs’ wages, saying one of the biggest obstacles in getting people interested in political life is proper remuneration.

Malta on the world stage

Spiteri Debono, while interviewed, referred to a speech she made to the diplomatic corps against a “might is right” world order.

“It is imperative there is an attitude of respect towards [international law]. One must see international law as a moral measurement of peace and harmony,” she said, in the context of the American President Donald Trump’s threats to invade Greenland and the extraction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

She elaborated on her belief the United Nations Human Rights Charter, which was drafted after the Second World War, should be revised.

“Today, there are UN Members such as the African colonies, that gained their independence in the 60s which weren’t in the UN when the charter was written. When you have a changing scenario, it is obvious that certain things need to change,” she explained whilst underlining that this won’t be easy as the five permanent member countries in the UN Security Council, all former colonial powers, hold a veto.

The President said that she believes Malta has always been vocal in international fora, including in the United Nations where Malta was instrumental in highlighting climate change related problems in the 80s.

“There is the need for this, but realistically, any country even bigger than Malta, must be careful to not step on the calluses of those on which they depend for their livelihood, development and economy,” she said.

Malta, she said, always took the right diplomatic steps, even siding with the EU’s declarations whose principals are based on a conscientious interpretation of international law.

“What we have right now is someone without a conscious, who only sees his path while distancing himself from the concepts of harmony amongst peoples,” she continued, hinting at Trump who has recently stated that peace is no longer a priority for him following the Nobel Peace Prize snub.

On the Middle East, she said when giving a speech about the conflict in the region, she claimed she feels “pathetic” as she is no longer the “18-year-old Myriam that wants Palestinians to have their own land, no matter what the cost may be.”

Malta’s housing problem

Speaking on housing she said it is the greatest challenge facing young people.

Myriam Spiteri Debono said she was concerned government financial aid might be absorbed by the market and in turn lead to even higher property prices.

She recognised the problem of housing was for the bigger part solved, “but will never be fully solved.”

“I believe the government should provide decent housing for those that no matter what they sacrifice, still can’t cover the cost of decent housing,” she said.

The President also voiced her frustration at having the General Auditor and the Deputy General Auditor roles vacant at the same time.

“The role of the biggest watchdog overseeing government operations is vacant,” she said.

When asked if she is privy to ongoing discussions to fill these vacant positions, Spiteri Debono didn’t reply, saying it is a delicate issue which should be resolved at the earliest possible. She also said a smooth process would signal harmony between the two parties.

On recent debate of charity telethons, the President said money being collected for the Malta Community Chest Fund shouldn’t come at the expense of showcasing people’s misery.

She said that many patients that receive help from the MCCF ask to help themselves and are willing to share their story.

Spiteri Debono also defended the work of the Community Chest Fund, saying that it supports patients when they need are caught in government bureaucracy.