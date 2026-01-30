WATCH | Fenech Adami warns Malta joining Board of Peace goes against spirit of neutrality

Opposition foreign affairs spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami said Malta accepting to join Donald Trump’s Board of Peace goes against the spirit of neutrality.

He went on to say that Malta joining would also go against the European Union’s (EU) position on the matter.

Fenech Adami and government MP Carmelo Abela were interviewed by Saviour Balzan on TVM’s XTRA on Thursday.

In a ministerial statement earlier this week, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Malta is considering joining the Board of Peace, the new international peace forum founded by American President Donald Trump, after an informal invitation to join. This came after a question posed by PN MP Mario de Marco.

Fenech Adami said he is concerned about Malta taking a different diplomatic route than the EU.

He said Malta’s neutrality has allowed it to become a reliable ally to a number of nations across the globe, and joining the peace board could impact that neutrality. Fenech Adami also pointed towards the fact that there is no Palestinian representation on the board.

Furthermore, he said this structure does not treat member states equally unlike the United Nations General Assembly or the European Union where small states in Malta have the same vote as bigger states.

Fenech Adami pointed out that other than two EU member states, Bulgaria and Hungary, accepted the invitation to join the Board of Peace, other countries such as France, UK, and Spain have refused the same invitation whilst most of the countries that accepted this invitation are “rather undemocratic”, including Belarus and the UAE.

Carmelo Abela, when questioned on the matter, quoted the Prime Minister in saying the issue would be discussed soon, and a position would be issued by government. He insisted a decision has not yet been taken.

He explained that it is necessary for Malta to discuss this invitation, regardless whether it was formal or not, as Malta will have to voice its position on the board during discussions with heads of other member states.

On public criticism levelled against government by Labour Party President Alex Sciberras and Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis among others, he said they did not outrightly reject Malta joining the board of peace, but rather urged for caution.

The Labour MP recognised the board has similar functions to the UN, and said he believes the UN must take on a more important role, although it is facing its own issues especially pertaining to statements made by international leaders.