Jonathan Attard suggests anti-deadlock mechanism for chief justice vacancy if no agreement is reached

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard suggested an anti-deadlock mechanism to decide on the chief justice vacancy if a two-thirds majority is not reached, allowing a simple majority to suffice.

The appointment of a chief justice requires a two-thirds parliamentary majority, a safeguard that was introduced to ensure cross-party consensus. However, this has been the source of a major deadlock between the government and Opposition, who are yet to find a candidate for the post.

During an interview on TVM’s Xtra, Attard defended the government’s decision to table a motion in parliament to appoint Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera, despite no concensus at the time. He argued that it was a necessary move to ensure that the current Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti remains in place until a successor is appointed.

He accused the Opposition of confusion at the time, claiming that some PN MPs had suggested there was agreement on Scerri Herrera before ultimately voting against the motion.

Meanwhile, PN justice spokesperson Joe Giglio said the motion was unnecessary. He insisted there was no impending constitutional crisis that required immediate parliamentary intervention.

He also referred to a controversial ruling by the Speaker at the time, which he said created further complications.

Attard confirmed that the government is still discussing with the Opposition, but they are yet to reach an agreement on the matter. He said the government was waiting for a response on its second nominee, Judge Miriam Hayman. The minister did not confirm whether other candidates were mentioned.

READ ALSO: Opposition turned down government's second chief justice nominee, justice minister says

Giglio said that confidentiality remains a key principle in the discussions. He criticised the government for publicly announcing names, particularly that of Consuelo Scerri Herrera, and for tabling a parliamentary motion nominating her despite no agreement in place.

According to Giglio, judges should not be subjected to public scrutiny over their qualifications while negotiations are ongoing. He confirmed that both sides have broadly agreed on certain criteria, though these are not “set in stone if they fail to produce convergence”.

He also said that the next chief justice should be someone uncontroversial, who enjoys broad respect and is capable of uniting the judiciary through strong leadership.

When asked whether or not age was an important criteria, the minister said it was being taken into consideration. He noted that the government had proposed constitutional amendments to raise the retirement age for the Chief Justice to 70. He argued that the term should be neither too long nor too short, balancing stability with renewal.

The controversy around the next chief justice deepened this week after Judge Lawrence Mintoff sent a letter to Cabinet claiming the prime minister was using the negotiations to score political points.

Attard declined to comment directly on the contents of Mintoff’s letter, saying that he would not prejudice any ongoing processes.

Giglio described the declarations as shocking. He criticised the prime minister’s response, including a proposal that he subject himself to parliamentary scrutiny in front of the Standards Commissioner, because he said the move would be ineffective and legally questionable.

Attard said he hopes maturity will prevail in the appointment of the next chief justice. He also suggested that constitutional reform may be necessary, including the possible introduction of an anti-deadlock mechanism for such appointments, a proposal previously criticised by the Opposition.

Giglio insisted that, if “genuine goodwill exists”, an agreement can be reached without resorting to such mechanisms. He stressed the importance of protecting the integrity of members of the judiciary and ensuring that names are not publicly debated while judges continue to preside over cases.