Two-thirds majority for Police Commissioner appointment ‘a gimmick’ - Home Affairs minister

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia has dismissed the Opposition's suggestion of appointing the next Police Commissioner through a two-thirds majority in parliament, calling it a Nationalist Party “gimmick”, as he insisted that the criticism levied against current Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar was unmerited.

Farrugia, on tonight’s Xtra on TVM - where last week’s hit-and-run incident, which left police constable Simon Schembri seriously injured, was being discussed - said Cutajar’s replacement should be chosen using the same system in place in other jurisdictions around the world, noting that in no country was a two-thirds parliamentary majority required for such an appointment.

In contrast, Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami, acknowledging that many members of the police did a good job, argued, however, that Cutajar’s critics were justified.

“There is currently a situation of impunity in Malta, where the Police Commissioner is refusing to investigate certain cases,” Fenech Adami said.

“Three weeks ago it was revealed that [Tourism Minister] Konrad Mizzi and [the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff] Keith Schembri opened bank accounts to receive millions in. They have been lying to the people for two whole years, maintaining they opened companies to place their assets in, when it is now clear they were target clients for Dubai company 17 Black,” he continued, “Today we also learnt that Pilatus Bank’s former chairman Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, opened the bank in Malta using money which came from crime.”

This provoked Farrugia to retort that investigations on such matters were ongoing, and, if any wrongdoing were to be found, the necessary steps would be taken.

"This is how things are done, if the rule of law is followed,” he said, stressing that when the Egrant allegations about the Prime Minister were made, it was Joseph Muscat himself who had asked for an investigation into the claims.

Beppe Fenech Adami: Certain segments of society have lost their way

Asked by presenter Saviour Balzan whether there was a lack of respect for the police, Farrugia said that he was told by members of the force that they felt that there indeed was.

“We are going to start a positive campaign, directed at various members of society, including schoolchildren and their parents, aiming at instilling respect towards authority,” Farrugia said. Mirroring the Prime Minister’s comments last Sunday, he said that it was important to “always respect authority, not only when it's in your personal interest to do so.”

Fenech Adami remarked that the issue of respect was connected to the problem of an erosion of values within society.

“It is evident that there are segments of young people whom we have ‘lost’, socially speaking - people who do not feel the need to go to work, who own very expensive cars and who think they should become rich quick. The primary fault of this is ours, as politicians. While the majority of Maltese people have moved forward, there are segments who have slipped through the cracks,” he emphasised, highlighting that it was very clear that there existed a certain problematic social stratum in Malta which had become wayward.

“There are people in our society who do not even realise that what happened to Simon Schembri was very bad,” he underlined.

German police to pass on Caruana Galizia laptop data to Maltese counterparts

Questioned regarding yesterday’s news - that the Caruana Galizia family had handed over murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s laptop and hard drives to the German federal police, Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) - Farrugia said that BKA would be communicating with all competent authorities in Malta to transmit all needed data.

“It is in the government’s interest to find who commissioned the murder. The €1 million reward, for information leading to the person ultimately behind the killing, is still in place. We need to stop the unjust criticism from the Opposition, which tries to make it seem like the person who ordered the hit was in the Labour Party. One of the reasons why it is important to catch who was behind it, is to put a stop to the Opposition’s lies,” he emphasised.

In turn, Fenech Adami said he could understand the distrust the Caruana Galizia family had towards the Maltese police, which led to them pass the laptop over to the German authorities instead.

“This government failed in protecting Caruana Galizia’s life, so much so that someone allegedly commissioned three people to plant a bomb under her car. If anyone was in clear danger in Malta, it was her,” he underscored, “How can we expect her children to have faith in the police, who let them down to the extent that their mother ended up being murdered?”

Government discussing police collective agreement

The programme also touched on the low salaries paid to the police, with Farrugia noting that discussions were underway to revise the conditions of the current police force collective agreement. He also said that there was a special budget being planned, to provide insurance to all public service employees, including the police.

“The government will have the Opposition’s support when it comes to sitting down and discussing how to improve conditions for the police,” Fenech Adami agreed.