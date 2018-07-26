menu

Will Adrian Delia backtrack on Simon Busuttil?

On Xtra Sajf tonight, Opposition leader Adrian Delia discusses the Egrant inquiry and the current state of the Nationalist Party

26 July 2018, 4:54pm

In the aftermath of the publication of Magistrate Aaron Bugeja's inquiry into the Egrant allegations, Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia speaks about the repercussions of the revelations on the Nationalist Party, on this evenings episode of Xtra Sajf.

The leader of the Opposition answers Saviour Balzan’s questions on the turmoil that has gripped the party since the inquiry conclusions were published. Delia defends his decision to remove former leader Simon Busuttil as the party's good governance spokesperson and to ask him to suspend himself from the PN' parliamentary group.

Delia also answers questions about Pierre Portelli, Marlene Farrugia, and how his party plans to win back lost ground in the face of the Prime Minister’s tremendous popularity.

