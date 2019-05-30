[WATCH] Adrian Delia should remain leader until the general election, Robert Arrigo says

Adrian Delia should remain leader of the Nationalist Party until the general election despite suffering an electoral drubbing, Robert Arrigo believes.

The PN deputy leader said the PN had to take stock of the defeat and move ahead but insisted it was unthinkable to elect a new leader now.

“Taking no action after this result is not an option but it would be a no-go to have a third leader in 10 years… Adrian Delia should remain leader until the general election,” Arrigo said.

He was speaking on TVM’s Xtra, hosted by Saviour Balzan, this evening.

The discussion programme sought to analyse the European election results, with particular emphasis on the impact this has had on the PN.

Other guests included political observer Michael Falzon, academic Carmen Sammut and journalist Kurt Sansone.

Asked about his comment at the Naxxar counting hall that the election result could have been worse, Arrigo insisted he made that statement when the projections were still fluid.

“There is no two ways about it, the result is not good for the PN and the Labour Party registered its largest victory,” Arrigo said, adding the PN had to take note of the result and act on it.

The deputy leader played down the party’s internal divisions, insisting these were being exaggerated by the PL.

Arrigo said the PN also had to run its campaign with much less resources than its political rival, depending on the money collected during a TV marathon.

“Had we inherited a party that started from zero, we would have been in much better shape now but we inherited a party that was under,” Arrigo said of the PN’s financial position without elaborating.