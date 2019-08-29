[WATCH] Carm Mifsud Bonnici: voters in the south must be understood better

The Nationalist Party has yet to focus its efforts on traditional Labour constituencies in the south, but former minister Carm Mifsud Bonnici is confident the PN can provide an intelligent manifesto that can also include southern voters.

“People from the south have a different mentality from those in the north, and I’d add Sliema. They tend to be more outspoken, and will speak their mind in public – they might fight you one day, but with an intent to make peace the next,” the former home affairs minister, whose constituency is in Bormla, says.

“I think the PN has to be more organised in the way it communicates its message, and how it understands the national electorate, but also voters in the south. We need to address the particular needs of haves and have-nots who are also aspiring to have more.”

Mifsud Bonnici said the PN had yet to examine the negative effects of Labour’s free-for-all policies, but it had to be careful not to undermine the country’s economic development.

“I have always worried when I see the party moving too much to the right. I believe it should stay in the centre, taking inspiration from Christian values, keeping a certain balance… you cannot simply pit Christian democrats against liberals. It is a whole process… we are inspired by Christian values, but it is a party that should include atheists and non-Christians,” Mifsud Bonnici said.