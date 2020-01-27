7 reasons why every Maltese should visit the Kruger National Park in South Africa
We’ve made a list of why you need to add Kruger National Park in South Africa to your bucket list
The Kruger National Park is the largest game reserve in South Africa and one of the biggest game reserves in Africa. We’ve made a list of why you need to add the Park to your bucket list. With so many activities to take part in and things to see you won’t be disappointed.
With a wide range of packages on offer you have the option to plan the best Kruger Park trip ever! Here are 7 reasons why you should visit the Kruger Park on your annual holiday.
1. The Big 5 / Wildlife / Little 5
With an area of 19,485 km² (7,523 sq mi) you can be assured of seeing a lot of different animal species. The Kruger Park is home to more than 145 mammal species. On your day excursion, be on the lookout for the ‘big five’ – lion, leopard, elephant, cape buffalo and the rhino. Add rarely seen animals as well, e.g. wild dogs, cheetah as well as sable, to add to your adventure. The ‘little five’ is a bit more difficult to spot, namely the ant lion, leopard tortoise, elephant shrew, buffalo weaver and the rhino beetle.
2. Morning and Sunset Drives
South Africa is known for its magnificent sunrises and sunsets. What better place to experience this than the Kruger Park, on an open vehicle while you learn more about the fauna and flora of one of the best African travel destinations. Don’t miss out on an adventurous Kruger National Park Safari where you will see some of the animal species, even the big 5 and maybe, if you are lucky, you can see a predator stalking its prey.
3. Guided walks & Wilderness trials
Things won’t get more adventurous than this in the Kruger. You can choose between a guided walk where you will spend a few hours in the surrounding areas of your camp where you stay. Exploring the Park on foot and see things that you won’t normally see from a vehicle. Or you can go on a 3-night safari into the wilderness with 2 armed and experienced guides. There you will sleep in huts or tents with ablution facilities that will give you the ultimate African experience.
4. Luxurious Safari Lodges
The Kruger is home to the most luxurious safari lodges in South Africa, with exceptional views and magnificent accommodation. Depending on what animals and birds you want to see, you can choose from a wide variety of lodges to stay. For the best birding experience, you will stay in the most northern regions of the Park, while the wildlife enthusiasts can explore the central and southern regions where the larger populations of wild animals can be found. You will also have the option to choose from 2-day to 6-day luxury packages. Most of the packages include your accommodation, meals, and game drives.
5. The Climate
There is no “closed season” for the Kruger Park. You can visit the park all year round. Each season has its own perks. The park is the busiest during the popular local holiday seasons, long weekends and school holidays. The best time for game viewing is in the winter months (between May and August) when the grass is thinned out and animals move closer to permanent water sources. However, during the summer you will be able to see all the new-born animals.
6. Golf at Leopard Creek Golf Course
Leopard Creek Country Club is designed by the professional golfer, Gary Player. It is located in Malelane on the border of the Kruger National Park. The course not only ensures emerald green surfaces but also the sighting of crocodile, hippo, buffalo, elephant and antelope on the banks of the Crocodile River.
7. Bird Watching
The Kruger Park has more than 500 bird species and some of them you won’t spot anywhere else in South Africa. The northern part of the Kruger offers the best bird watching in the Park and the best time is between November and February. This is when different migratory bird species return to the area and the sightings are incredible.