Stand out from the crowd this Valentine’s
Valentine’s Day, also referred to as the day of the year you had better not forget, is just a couple of days away. Struggling to find the perfect gift for your loved one? DealToday has got you covered.
Each year, on the 14 of February, many tend to take the more predictable route. Exchanging flowers, countless boxes of chocolates, even the odd life-sized teddy bear. Why not put a smile on your partner’s face, by thinking outside the box this year?
With DealToday, you can differentiate yourself from the crowd and treat your loved one (and yourself) to a relaxing and romantic getaway this Valentine’s Day.
As DealToday works with the top brands, offering the highest quality products and services, such as Radisson and Salini Resort, you can truly give a special gift, which you’ll hopefully be thanked for later on this weekend.
Nothing spells LOVE like a full body massage, featuring hot stones and warm oil, followed by a hot beverage, a fruit platter and a half hour de-stressing session in a sauna, right?
In just a couple of clicks, all those Valentine’s Day associated headaches could be cured. The process is simple: just head on over to the Valentine’s section of DealToday and browse through the fantastic deals that are on offer.
Eliminate all the hassle, with just a couple of clicks. Decide where you and your partner will be spending the day or the weekend, purchase the deal, print it out, wrap it in a decorative envelope and ribbon and you’re all set.
If even making the decision is troubling you, you could also purchase a Gift Card, allowing your loved one to ease the pressure and make that decision for you. Customise the card, choose the amount you’d like to spend, type out a message of love, appreciation and adoration and proceed to payment.
Whatever your heart, and your loved one’s heart desires, you can find on DealToday… you’re welcome.