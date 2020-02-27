New wine boutique concept store in Gzira
The Master Cellar opens its boutique store with more than 400 different wines and over 300 spirits, apart from gourmet foods, cigars and non-alcoholic beverages
The Master Cellar has opened a one-stop shop for wines, spirits and gourmet foods in Gżira.
The boutique concept store boasts elegant interiors and a vast range of over 400 different wines and more than 300 spirits, as well as gourmet foods, cigars and non-alcoholic beverages.
Customers can find products from a wide range of brands and at varied prices.
Individual attention to its customers is key and that is why The Master Cellar prides itself in offering a specialised service, whereby its wine and spirit advisors are available for any recommendations and to give further knowledge into the vast world of wines and spirits.
The Master Cellar in Gzira offers the unique possibility of tasting 16 different premium wines through a dedicated wine dispenser – a wine serving system which allows one to taste the wine by the glass. The wine dispenser keeps the premium wines in an optimal environment thus preserving the wine aromas which allows you to try the wine before purchasing.
The new Gzira wine boutique also boasts a dedicated high-end tasting room which can be used for private tastings, creating the perfect location to learn more in an intimate setting with friends or colleagues.
The company also organizes monthly tastings, which involve different wines and spirits, sometimes also with the presence of the wine makers from abroad.
With a central location, which allows easy access to everyone, its sophisticated interiors, dedicated tasting room and individual attention, The Master Cellar in Gzira offers an enhanced and interactive customer experience.