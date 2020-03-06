Decades of reinvention – how online bingo continues to thrive
Online bingo is attracting a new generation of players, and interest in the game is resurgent among a younger, tech-savvier demographic
With the implementation of new technology, bingo has experienced a revival in the last decade, shifting from land-based halls to online sites. It continues to enjoy steady popularity, with both long-standing iGaming brands launching their own bingo products and new operators joining the established bingo networks. We asked Miroslav Pavlov – founder of one of the most popular sites for online bingo reviews – about the new type of bingo players, what makes a good bingo site, and what lies ahead for both bingo operators and players.
Q: Can you tell us a bit about TopRatedBingoSites.co.uk? What made you decide to focus on bingo in particular?
The game has a long history in the UK where it has been a favourite pastime of the nation for decades. Nowadays, online bingo is attracting a new generation of players, and interest in the game is resurgent among a younger, tech-savvier demographic. Bingo is still very much the interaction and distraction people have always sought; only now, it’s more engaging than ever, adapted to the modern lifestyle of today’s players and available on new, convenient channels.
There are hundreds of bingo sites and applications in the UK, so we started TopRatedBingoSites.co.uk with the idea to help our readers choose the best operator for them based on the games, promotions, and community engagement that it provides.
Q: How many bingo sites have you reviewed so far, and what is your process of reviewing the bingo operators?
We have more than 400 reviews published at the moment, and we’re constantly adding more as new bingo sites are launched. What we make sure to include in all reviews is, first and foremost, how secure and reliable the website is, its licenses and certificates. Of course, we also try the games and bingo rooms and provide information on their quality and quantity. We also help people better understand wagering requirements, or what they will have to do in order to receive a prize or a bonus. In short, we summarise our own experience with the bingo site and provide any further information that will help our readers decide if it is the best choice for them.
Q: What else can your readers find on your website in addition to the bingo reviews?
A: We aim at providing both new players and those who have been playing online for years with useful tips and advice. We offer in-depth guides for beginners that help them better understand how online bingo sites work in terms of account verification, taking advantage of promotions, and participating in chat rooms. We also regularly publish fresh content on our blog, which features the latest promos and games, as well as celebrity news and current trends.
Q: What insight can you share on online bingo players?
Every year, we conduct a survey to find out more about our readers and establish a profile of the average bingo player. Over the last years, we’ve noticed an increase in the percentage of millennials who predominantly play bingo on the move. Players also enjoy making new friends online and use bingo sites almost as social media where they can interact with other members. This has prompted the operators themselves to be more engaged in their social media channels and focus on building communities and rewards programmes for their loyal players.
Q: What new tendencies do you see when it comes to the preferences of online bingo players?
One of the most interesting findings from our latest player survey is that bingo players use their accounts to play slots almost as much as bingo. You can see that reflected in the content that bingo operators offer – there are hundreds of slots on most sites, and free spins are regularly awarded as promotions. Another trend that concerns bonuses is that nowadays, players are much more likely to claim a smaller bonus with no wagering requirements than opt for an offer that comes with hefty playthrough conditions.
Q: How will the online bingo industry change in 2020? What do both operators and players need to know?
The most important aspect is, of course, Brexit. Last year, there was a decrease in the number of new sites, while the launch of many new sites was put on hold. We may see more operators closing their operations in the UK or relocating to Malta. The iGaming industry in the UK as a whole is the subject of scrutiny and strict regulation. In the last couple of years, raised taxes forced operators to abandon no-deposit bonuses, and many had to temporarily stop operations for a re-design in order to meet the new requirements for child-appealing content. As a result, we saw fewer registrations compared to previous years. We expect 2020 to bring more challenges for bingo sites – like the ban on using credit cards for deposits, which means that the focus will continue to be on industry compliance.