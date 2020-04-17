Here’s how you could win €145,000,000 from your sofa tonight
The Mega Millions lottery is offering a jackpot of €145 million. You can try your luck for this massive sum from the comfort of your home
Even though lotto booths are closed in Malta, you can still put your lucky numbers to work without leaving the house. Jackpot.com has over 25 different lotteries from around the world for you to choose from, and one of them is the famous Mega Millions.
Mega Millions is an American lottery which takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 23:00 EST (that’s 05:00 of the next day in our time). Draws happen in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, but you can still place your bets right here in Malta, thanks to Jackpot.com.
Mega Millions is known to give out some mega jackpots. In fact, the biggest jackpot ever given out in a Mega Millions lottery was a massive $1.537 billion (approximately €1.4 billion) prize. This jackpot was snatched by a single ticket holder on the 23rd October, 2018. Today, the jackpot is a whopping €145 million and it could be won by someone in Malta!
To place your bets on the Mega Millions lottery, select 5 numbers from 1-70 and choose a special number, called the Megaball, from 1-25. Then, you can finalise your transaction by clicking on the ‘Add to Cart’ button. Apart from the jackpot, Mega Millions offers another 8 different prizes, and you can even win just by matching the Megaball.
Mega Millions is not the only lottery you can bet on if you become a part of the Jackpot.com family. Jackpot.com has over 25 different lotteries, including EuroMillions, which is currently offering a jackpot of €65 million, and EuroJackpot, with a €90 million jackpot! You can also have some fun with casino games or try your luck on Jackpot.com’s scratchcards - who knows, maybe you’ll become the next Maltese millionaire!
