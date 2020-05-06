A culinary trip across three countries for Mother’s Day
Treat your mother to a culinary journey to Romania, Italy and Germany this Mother’s Day with The Riva Restaurant
With Mother’s Day fast approaching, many of us would love nothing more than to treat our mothers to a short trip overseas, and lunch at a restaurant in the beautiful Spring sunshine.
Unfortunately, due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis, travel is a no-go and restaurants are shuttered. Do not fret, The Riva Restaurant is here to save the day!
The Riva is offering our mothers and their mothers too, the opportunity to go on a culinary trip across three countries this Mother’s Day.
Their set menu starts off in Romania with its starter: Grandma’s special, Zacusca, with aubergine and grilled peppers. As a main, we go on over to Italy for the delicious risotto and for dessert, none other than Germany, with a lecker Apfelstrudel, mit Karamellsauce.
What’s more, The Riva Restaurant is also offering a bottle of Romanian wine, free delivery to your or your mothers’ home, and a 10% discount voucher with every 2 set menus purchased. Orders for Mother’s Day are to reach the restaurant by 9 May, to avoid disappointment.
The restaurant is also offering clients Gift Vouchers worth €50, which they can redeem in terms of delivery fees, or when dining in, once the restaurant is re-opened.
In addition to the set menu for Mother’s Day, The Riva Restaurant offers an array of delectable Romanian food, including Romanian Tribe soup, Romanian sausages, Gulas and pork schnitzel, as well as salads, pasta, pizza and grill items, just to mention a few. Check out their full menu here.
Customers can order through The Riva Restaurant’s Facebook page, or here: +356 77 752 871 for deliveries all over the island, as well as with Time To Eat for the Northern areas, with plans for more delivery applications in the pipeline.
Daniel Petrila, owner of The Riva Restaurant arrived in Malta 25 years ago and his sheer passion for bats, as well as missing parts of his home country, motivated him to open a beautiful, nautical-themed restaurant in St Paul’s Bay, where one may find authentic Romanian food, combined with European specialties.
Opened in December 2018, the pride of The Riva is the bar, unique and custom-made by their own carpenters, and includes a Riva boat, where enthusiasts can sit and have a cocktail.