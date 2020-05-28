Survey: Opening up about mental health
Do you feel comfortable talking about mental health problems? Would you talk to a stranger about your issues?
The topic of mental health has been brought up many a time over the years, and with the current situation, it is becoming ever more present than it was before.
We want to know the following: do you feel comfortable talking about mental health problems? Would you talk to a stranger about your issues? Have you ever looked online for resources on dealing with mental health problems?
We are calling on the public to share their experiences and opinions on mental health issues and therapy, through this short anonymous survey.
If the form below isn't working, please click here.
