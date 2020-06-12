Four things you can do for free in Malta
Some say that the best things in life are free, and Jackpot.com has come up with a guide for just that!
From going to the beach or opening an account on a lottery site - there’s so many things you can do for free on this sunny island called Malta! Follow our must-do list of things to do for free, and save your coins for pastizzi and boat rides!
1. Try your luck at a millionaire jackpot
Luzzu Lotto is a new lottery inspired by the iconic Maltese Luzzu with the painted eye of Osiris that brings fishermen luck and protection. Twice a week on Mondays & Thursdays, Luzzu Lotto is drawn and it gives its players a chance to win a whopping jackpot of €2,000,000! When there's a Superdraw, which happens twice monthly, a €5,000,000 jackpot is awarded. The next Superdraw is this Monday 15th June.
Luzzu Lotto is provided by Jackpot.com, the world’s leading online lottery site.
The registration to the site is completely free and they are also offering a special promotion on Luzzu Lotto: buy 2 bets and get 1 free!
You may claim the Free Bet offer here.
2. Snorkelling: visiting the sea’s own museum
Did you know that the Maltese islands offer some of the best scuba diving opportunities around the globe? You bet! Now we know that it’s obvious you’ll be wanting to make the most of your day off but nobody wants to break the bank, so we’re here to tell you that you can enjoy the same amount of aquatic life with a simple snorkel, at nearly no cost. Of course, snorkelling needs a little equipment and therefore isn’t exactly free, but it is cheap and you can pick up a mask at almost nothing at most Maltese village shops. However, if you’re a summer-lover like most are, you should have these already waiting for you in your drawers!
3. Visit the Mosta Dome
The Mosta’s dome is the 3rd largest dome around the globe, and if that doesn’t entice you, it’s extravagant interior and unique architecture will seriously blow you away! Entrance is free, so a visit won’t break the bank. This place of worship has quite a lot of stories to tell. Specifically, the story of the war bomb which crashed through the dome and did not implode. A group of about 300 people was gathered in the church for the evening Mass at around 16:40 on 9th April 1942. Suddenly, a 500kg German bomb crashed through the ceiling and smashed a hole into the floor below. Thankfully, no one was hurt or killed as the bomb miraculously did not explode. The highly religious people of the time declared this to be a miracle and a sign of the divine who was shielding the country during the Second World War.
4. Go to the ‘Top of the World’
Since Malta is quite flat, you don’t have to go extremely high to get an incredible view across the country. The aptly named ‘Top of the World’ in Għargħur is worth a Sunday drive for a stunning panorama out across the stunning Mediterranean Sea … and it’s free! So, prepare some Maltese ftiras, and head off to ‘Top of the World’ for some sunset chasing. If it’s a nice day out, you might just about be able to get a glimpse of Sicily at a vast distance.
