Luzzu Lotto Superdraw: €5 Million big ones to be won!
One of the biggest jackpots around is landing once again next Monday, on the Maltese Islands.
We all like to dream about becoming millionaires - being able to spend lavishly on things you wouldn’t be able before, such as luxurious property, high-end & couture fashion brands, sports cars, diamonds and the list just goes on and on. It’s obvious, isn’t it? That’s why the Luzzu Lotto Superdraw can help you do just that, by winning the whopping jackpot of €5,000,000!
All you have to do is visit the Jackpot.com website and proceed to the Luzzu Lotto page. Then, select 6 numbers from 1-50 and 1 Joker Ball number from 1-5. A bet only costs €1.50 - cheaper than a cup of coffee! You may also choose to go with the Quick-Pick option if you’re unsure about what numbers to choose from. Alternatively, you may also go with the subscription option, so that you never miss a draw as your numbers will be picked for you and automatically submitted in any given draw. Finally, you may complete your transaction and await your possible win!
To check whether you’ve won or not and soothe your curiosity, you can always check the Luzzu Lotto results page so that you can match the winning numbers to your submitted ones, available in your account. However, Jackpot.com Customer Support Team will make sure to send you an email to notify you of your winnings, and will transfer your prize to your account as soon as possible.
Prizes are split into 3 tiers; if you match the 6 main numbers as well as the Joker Ball, you will have won the jackpot! Meanwhile if you match 2 numbers, you would’ve won €1.50. In the last 3rd tier, if you match the Joker Ball, you get a free bet bonus! For more information about results or prizes, simply visit the Luzzu Lotto website.
Nevertheless, if the Luzzu Lotto Superdraw doesn’t float your boat, Jackpot.com offers a range of 29 different lotteries, 28 scratchcards and an endless list of casino games! This includes the Mega Millions lottery and the Powerball lottery which offer 9-figure jackpots! Jackpot.com was founded in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licenses not just in Malta, but also in the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Sweden, and Italy.
So, will you be betting on the massive €5,000,000 jackpot? The Superdraw is this Monday at 22:00 CET (21:00 GMT) - so keep your eyes on the prize! To keep yourself updated on any upcoming deals, Superdraws, and results, simply follow Jackpot.com on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.